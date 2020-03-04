OTTAWA -- iHeartRadio Canada’s NEWSTALK 580 CFRA announced today that award-winning television and radio broadcaster Leslie Roberts is the host of the all-new morning talk show, OTTAWA AT WORK WITH LESLIE ROBERTS, airing weekdays from 10 a.m. – noon, beginning Monday, March 9.

OTTAWA AT WORK WITH LESLIE ROBERTS shares Ottawa’s biggest news of the day and keeps listeners informed while at home, work, or in traffic. In addition to his new role on NEWSTALK 580 CFRA, Roberts currently hosts CTV MORNING LIVE OTTAWA, airing weekdays from 6 – 10 a.m. on CTV2.

"I am thrilled to bring listeners a brand new talk show with a dynamic energy and excitement for Ottawa’s latest stories and breaking news," said Leslie Roberts. "If listeners are talking about it, they are going to hear about it on the show."

"Leslie Roberts is a familiar face as you start your day and now he’ll be a familiar voice you can listen to on the radio," said Peter Angione, Director of News and Information Programming for Bell Media Ottawa. "Roberts is an experienced journalist and host, and has his finger on the pulse of what people are talking about."

