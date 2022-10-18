Legion initiative honours local veterans in downtown Brockville, Ont.
Something new has been put on display in downtown Brockville, and it is all about honouring local veterans leading up to Remembrance Day.
Banners honouring those who served are proudly displayed along King Street and up Courthouse Square.
The idea came about during a veterans' coffee group at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 96, according to member Wayne McIsaac.
McIsaac served with the Royal Canadian Navy for more than three decades.
"Donny Bain said, 'Have you seen the banners that are in various towns around the country, honouring veterans?', and I said, 'Yes I have, I'm interested in the project,'" McIsaac recalled.
"He said, 'Do you think we could make it work?' And I said, 'I can make it work,' and so that's how it started," McIsaac smiled.
"After a lot of investigating, it took us about three years to get to the point where we have them on the poles in downtown Brockville right now," he added.
The Royal Canadian Legion has installed banners along Courthouse Square at the Cenotaph in Brockville, Ont. to remember local veterans leading up to Remembrance Day. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Along King Street, Melissa Boulton of Downtown Brockville picked out her great-grandfather Pat Cody on one of the banners.
"Just beyond, beyond emotional," she said. "I'm speechless."
"(it's) a huge buzz, lots of people are talking," she noted. "Walking through the streets and seeing lost family members, lost local citizens and knowing these names it really hit home. The emotion, this sentiment is just unreal."
While Boulton never met her late great-grandfather, she says the legion has been very influential in her family.
"I have been an active volunteer since I was 10 years old," she noted. "It's hitting close to home for many of our community members, the message, the sentiment is just, it's real."
She hopes that in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day, it will bring more people downtown to check out the banners and discuss those who served our country over the years.
The 45 banners went up on Saturday, with other residents walking along King St. on Tuesday praising the initiative.
"I think it's a great tribute to our men who have given their lives overseas and those who offered their lives," said Handy Nevers. "It's all very, very important."
The Royal Canadian Legion has installed banners along King Street in Brockville, Ont. to remember local veterans leading up to Remembrance Day. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
McIsaac expects the number of banners to grow next year, thanks to the feedback he has already received.
"I'm expecting probably 145 next year, maybe more because of the traffic I'm getting both at home on emails and here at the office," he said. "They just think it's absolutely wonderful. Some of them are struck."
"I was talking to Melissa today who had looked up and seen her great-grandfather on the pole and she was in tears," McIsaac added.
McIsaac said he wanted banners to say 'honour those who served', as some veterans are still alive and living in the community.
"There's a lady here, a member of this branch, and she is a Second World War veteran, Edith MacFarlane." McIsaac said. "She is celebrating her 100th birthday this year, so as a birthday gift to her we put her and her husband right in front of city hall so all can see and applaud her on her 100th birthday."
The Royal Canadian Legion banners honouring Edith MacFarlane and her husband Gordon MacFarlane in Brockville. Edith MacFarlane will celebrate her 100th birthday this year. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
While families purchased each banner, McIsaac says the veterans' group had zero budget for the initiative.
"Originally I thought it was going to cost about $150 a banner. In some places it's over $200 a banner, so I was a little leery about that," he said. "I didn't want to charge the people in Brockville an exorbitant amount of money for a banner that had to be put up on a pole."
"Next year the price may be around $100; we want to keep it affordable to everyone."
Local businesses stepped up to cover printing costs and mounting hardware, including Ketchum Manufacturing, with Hudson Supply Ltd. donating a genie lift for the legion crew to help hang them.
Tim Allen's Tree Service has also offered a bucket truck to help take the banners down in mid-November.
McIsaac said the banners placed around the cenotaph along Courthouse Square include members from four major wars.
"I've taken two banners from WWI vets, two from WW2 vets, two Korean vets and two Afghan vets and put them in the cenotaph to display all of the major conflicts that we've been in as veterans," he added.
For those looking to have banners made for 2023, forms are available at Legion Branch 96 on Park Street. The legion will start contacting those families next May for the process.
"I spoke to people at city hall yesterday and to people at the chamber of commerce and they were just applauding what we've done for the city of Brockville and for our veterans," McIsaac said.
"The people here of Brockville seem to be very proud of what's happened and I'm very grateful to be a member here of this branch in Brockville and all the generous things they give us veterans," he added, noting they are looking for sponsors to continue the project in the years ahead.
"If there's anybody out there that can help us in that way, we have no budget, so please help us if we can," he said. "There's a lot of people interested now that they've seen the banners up there."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa mayor, PM accused Ford of shirking responsibility on 'Freedom Convoy' response
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday.
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 Laval, Que. children
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
Critics call Loblaw price freeze a PR move as grocers face accusations of profiteering
Loblaw's announcement of a price freeze on No Name products is largely a PR tactic, critics say, as Canadians and politicians accuse grocery giants of profiteering.
Centi-millionaires: How Canada's ultra-rich rank worldwide
Canada is home to more than 500 people that fit in a category of wealthy individuals dubbed the ‘centi-millionaires,’ says a report by Henley & Partners.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre willing to scrap environmental assessment to please Legault
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's promise to scrap environmental assessments in Quebec is his latest move from a playbook without principle, and one that panders to Premier Francois Legault, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
This winter will be 'the worst yet' for Ontario's overburdened health-care system: expert
A medical advocate for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians is warning the combination of COVID-19 and influenza, paired with crowded hospitals and staff shortages, means this may be the worst winter yet for Ontario's overburdened health-care system.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. electrical utility wants to make power grid more resilient post-Fiona
The CEO of Maritime Electric says budgets for Prince Edward Island's power grid should be increased to help the province better withstand the next major storm, after what critics are calling a "lost decade" of inaction.
-
Number of potential fraud victims grows following investigation into Moncton car dealerships
Police in Moncton, N.B., received a number of calls Tuesday from potential fraud victims following an investigation involving customers of two car dealerships in the city.
-
Kalin's Call: Rainfall warnings issued for New Brunswick
A rainfall warning and special weather statements have been issued for New Brunswick, with 40 to 90 mm expected in some areas.
Toronto
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted murderer who escaped jail now Canada's most wanted fugitive
A man found guilty of orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Toronto man outside a Little Italy cafe in 2012 is currently the most wanted fugitive in Canada, and there’s a significant award for his arrest.
-
A new 'world-class' university is set to open in Ontario in the next two years
A brand new university is set to open its doors to post-secondary students in southern Ontario in 2024.
Montreal
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 Laval, Que. children
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
-
'Total despair' over killing of two children in Laval, need to spot red flags: experts
Domestic violence support groups are in anguish after learning that two children were killed in an apparent case of family violence in Laval on Monday night.
-
'Embarrassing and humiliating': PQ leader seeks support against swearing oath to King
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he believes he can sit in the legislature without swearing an oath to the King, even if the secretary general of the legislature says otherwise.
Northern Ontario
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nipissing police say victim was hit by a car, then beaten by occupants
Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating a violent assault that began Oct. 16 when the victim was struck by a vehicle.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
London
-
Public meeting tonight on Chesley emergency department closure
It’s expected to be standing room only Tuesday night, as Chesley residents get to voice their concerns about the closure of their town’s emergency department.
-
Extended mask mandate: Western University students weigh in
It was a decision that prompted swift backlash from many in the Western University student community. Now, with the school extending its mask mandate, some students are expressing support.
-
Middlesex County OPP launch sudden death investigation at Weldon Park
Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a sudden death at Weldon Park.
Winnipeg
-
Polar bear roaming Manitoba First Nation for days captured
A polar bear roaming a remote Manitoba community has been captured after spending several days in the area.
-
Man charged after teenager sexually assaulted: police
A 56-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl this summer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
Kitchener
-
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
-
Regional chair candidate's share ideas for tackling homelessness
Days before Waterloo region residents head to the polls to select a new regional chair, the candidates running for the position are sharing their plans to tackle homelessness.
-
Accused linked to body discovered in Erin, Ont. named Canada's 8th most wanted fugitive
The Ontario man accused of the murder of Frederick (John) Hatch whose body was found in Erin, Ont. in 2015 has been named Canada’s eighth most wanted fugitive.
Calgary
-
Calgary men among Canada's top 25 most wanted
Two of Canada's 25 most wanted are connected to crimes in Calgary: Kier Bryan Granado and Talal Amer.
-
Calgary's unusually warm autumn weather is coming to an end
So far, autumn has been unseasonably warm in Calgary, filling parks and pathways with people enjoying the temperatures while they last, but the end is near.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees 'Soaring growth after a long stagnation': Conference Board
Saskatoon’s economy outpaced every major Canadian city this year, according to the October report from the Conference Board of Canada.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater levels drop
The viral evidence of COVID-19 in Saskatoon’s wastewater has dropped by 35 per cent, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.
Edmonton
-
83-year-old pilot survives plane crash in northern Alberta
Police say the skill of an 83-year-old pilot saved his life in a plane crash. The pilot suffered minor physical injuries, but police say his skill in landing the plane during the incident saved his life.
-
Edmonton hits 20 AGAIN, 1 more day ties the October record
The Blatchford weather station in Edmonton has hit 20 degrees for the 11th time this month. We've now had more 20-degree days this month than in any other October in the past 75 years.
-
New fields open at Edmonton South Soccer Centre
The Edmonton South Soccer Centre officially opened two new indoor fields Tuesday, marking the completion of a $30.1 million expansion and giving local sports teams more space to play – just in time for winter.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
-
Wanted man cut off ankle bracelet months ago, Vancouver police say
A man who cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet is now wanted Canada-wide for drug and firearm offences, Vancouver police say.
-
Police ID man gunned down at Vancouver golf course
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down at a Vancouver golf course Monday – a killing authorities believe was linked to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.
Regina
-
What is a butter board? Inside the newest TikTok-inspired food trend
The latest gourmet food trend garnering millions of views on social media has made its way to Saskatchewan.
-
Major upgrades at North Portal border crossing completed after years-long project
The Government of Canada has marked the completion of a multi-year infrastructure project that saw many improvements to the port of entry located in North Portal, Sask.
-
Slow economic growth, inflation partly responsible for continued increase in consumer debt: expert
Slow economic growth is leading to an increase in total consumer debt across Canada, according to an economics expert.