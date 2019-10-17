

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - More traffic lanes have opened up around downtown Ottawa. The Highway 417 eastbound on-ramp at Lees Avenue is now open to motorists after a six-year closure.

The on-ramp was scheduled to open last week but that was delayed due to rain.

The ramp had been closed since June 2013 as part of a project to widen Highway 417.

The opening of the on-ramp is the latest road to reopen since the launch of light rail. Earlier this month, a bus lane was converted back to cars on Nicholas Street, and the ramp from the westbound Highway 417 to the eastbound 174 reopened.