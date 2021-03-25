OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking for witnesses following a targeted evening shooting at a home in Ottawa's southeast end.

Around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call about a shooting on San Remo Private, off of Riverside Drive.

No one was hurt, but a bullet damaged a home.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have information about the incident.

You can contact the Ottawa Police Service's Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.