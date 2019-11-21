The National Capital Commission unveiled its master plan for redevelopment at Lebreton Flats Thursday, which does not include an NHL arena at this point in time.

The plan does include potential for an event centre or sports complex. Thursday’s unveil comes months after public consultations and meetings with stakeholders about what they wanted the land to look like.

The plan proposes seven features:

Aqueduct District, which would include boutique retail, cafes and restaurants

Lebreton Place, which would provide an opportunity for an entertainment and music venue, cultural institution or sports complex

Parks and Open Space, which would be a large open area featuring a distinctive park

Potential Events Centre, a flexible site that could accommodate an events centre

Albert District, a mixed-use main street neighbourhood that provides space for homes and offices

Library District, an extension of Ottawa’s downtown that would feature the future Library and Archives Canada and Ottawa Public Library joint facility

Flats District, a pedestrian-oriented, primarily residential neighbourhood

This latest plan comes after the NCC ended its deal with RendezVous Lebreton in Dec. 2018. Partners in that development group, which included Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and developer John Ruddy, sued one another for hundreds of millions of dollars and failed to reach a mediated agreement.

More to come…