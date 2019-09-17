

Leah Larocque, CTV Ottawa





The National Capital Commission says it is moving forward on developing Lebreton Flats, with or without an NHL arena.

The NCC Board of Directors provided an update Tuesday after months of public consultation.

Lebreton Flats is located just west of downtown and will be developed parcel by parcel.

NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum says the idea of putting an arena at Lebreton Flats is “still very much alive.”

He says, “We are very much open to the idea of a major event centre. Should there be opportunity in the future... It’s not a decision that needs to be made in the short term from our perspective.”

The new plans come after the joint bid -Rendez Vous Lebreton - from Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and local developer John Ruddy fell apart after mediation talks failed. That bid would have included an NHL arena.

Nussbaum says he has not been in discussion with the Ottawa Senators.

Chair of the NCC Marc Seaman says, “The key element is to move forward and not be held up in the process.”

Public consultation over the summer found participants most emphasized community, noting that they would like to see mixed-use, human-scale development that balances business, residential and recreational areas with family-friendly event or entertainment space.

The NCC wants to have a draft master plan by November, with groundbreaking in 2021.