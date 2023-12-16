Layoffs just before Christmas, Coca-Cola for a cause and saying goodbye to an Ottawa radio legend: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week

A local business announces layoffs just before Christmas, an Arnprior man sells his Coca-Cola collection for a good cause, and tributes pour in for an Ottawa radio legend.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.

The owners of Stella Luna Gelato Café said this week that they laid off nearly all staff going into the holidays, citing difficult economic conditions for the business. The business will also be closed between Christmas and New Year's.

The family-run cafe, which runs two locations in Ottawa and one in Merrickville, said in a post to Facebook that family members would continue to operate the business throughout the winter in hopes that conditions will improve in the spring.

The business became embroiled in controversy in 2022 during the "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, after its owner made an anonymous donation to the demonstrators, sparking online hate and even violence towards staff. Giuliani said at the time she regretted the decision.

Stella Luna Gelato Cafe's location on Wellington St. W (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)

The popular clothing retailer Uniqlo will open its second Ottawa store next year.

The new location will open at the Bayshore Shopping Centre in Ottawa's west-end with an anticipated opening date of spring 2024.

The Japanese retailer announced plans to open 20 new stores across North America in 2024 with the goal of have 200 stores by 2027.

The first Uniqlo in Ottawa opened in the Rideau Centre in June.

Uniqlo has 2,400 stores worldwide

Ken "The General" Grant, a legend of the Ottawa airwaves, died this week at the age of 88.

Grant was the popular morning show host on CFRA in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, known for his quirky sense of humour, his tireless efforts in the community, and his signature U.S. Civil War general costume. Grant marched thousands of children off to school every day with his famous "Forward ho!" sign-off.

His career in Ottawa began in 1961, and he spent 35 years at CFRA before a brief period on Oldies 1310. He retired from broadcasting in 2001.

Ottawa broadcasters such as Steve Madely, Lowell Green, Dave Watts, Stuntman Stu, Dean Brown, and Mark Sutcliffe paid tribute to the giant of the airwaves Wednesday when news of his passing broke. Countless fans of his throughout the years chimed in on social media to remark that he was the voice of their childhoods.

Grant was 88.

Ken "The General" Grant is seen here in this undated photograph. (Supplied)

Arnprior's Rev. Leo Hughes made headlines this week as he embarked on an ambitious plan to sell his massive collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia to raise money for the local hospital.

Hughes, 93, hasn't had a sip of the famous beverage for 30 years, after being diagnosed with diabetes, but he's not forgotten the popular brand, collecting merchandise of all kinds.

It's now all for sale at the Arnprior Shopping Mall, with the goal of raising $20,000 to buy the Arnprior Regional Hospital a new CT scanner.

Items will be on display until the end of January or until everything is sold.

Rev. Leo Hughes, 93, poses with his Coca-Cola car collection at the Arnprior Shopping Mall Dec. 12, 2023. Hughes has been collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia for decades and is now selling his collection to raise money for the local hospital. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Coin collectors and royal fans lined up outside the Royal Canadian Mint's Ottawa boutique for a chance to scoop up some of the first Canadian coins bearing the likeness of King Charles III.

The King's effigy replaces that of his late mother, whose portrait appeared on Canadian currency for 70 years.

For $3.40, collectors were able to receive a package containing one toonie, one loonie, one quarter, one dime, and one nickel, each with the effigy of the new monarch.

The Mint says it created the new coins in record time. The Canadian government signalled its intention to have Charles III's image on Canadian coins and the $20 bill on the day of his coronation, May 6. The first circulation coins were struck in November. It typically takes up to two years to approve a new coin design.

A set of 2023 circulation Canadian coins featuring the effigy of King Charles III. Dec. 12, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)