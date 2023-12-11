Uniqlo opening a second store in Ottawa

The popular clothing retailer Uniqlo will open its second Ottawa store next year.

The new location will open at the Bayshore Shopping Centre in Ottawa's west-end with an anticipated opening date of spring 2024.

The company announced on Monday that it is looking to double this year's store openings with the expansion of 20 new locations across the U.S. and Canada next year. The expansion builds upon the brand's goal of opening 200 stores in North America by 2027.

"We couldn't be more excited to enter the next phase of our North American expansion plan and serve more customers in the U.S. and Canada," said Uniqlo North America CEO Daisuke Tsukagoshi in a news release.

"Stores are the heartbeat of our business, where we can engage with our local communities, hear directly from our customers, and best understand their needs to continue to improve and perfect our products. We're looking forward to a big year ahead."

In the same news release, the company also announced three other new Canadian locations, including two in Toronto and one in Calgary.

Uniqlo's first location in the capital opened in the Rideau Centre in June. It currently operates 19 locations across Canada.