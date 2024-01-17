Lansdowne 2.0 appeal to be heard by Ontario Land Tribunal: City memo

The Ontario Land Tribunal will be weighing in on the future of Lansdowne Park.

A city memo said Wednesday that the Glebe Community Association filed an appeal against the zoning bylaw and official plan amendments for Lansdowne 2.0, which means the changes approved by council last November are stalled.

"The amendment, therefore, will not come into full force and effect and will require determination by the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) for disposition," wrote Sean Moore, the acting director of the Lansdowne Park Redevelopment Project.

Ottawa city council approved the $419 million plan dubbed Lansdowne 2.0 in a 16 to 9 vote. The proposal has faced stiff opposition from community groups and some councillors over its scope and its cost.

The Glebe Community Association is one of the groups that is opposed to the project, issuing an open letter to Mayor Mark Sutcliffe in October, urging him to vote it down. Members also spoke against the plan at public delegations before council.

A date for a hearing has yet to be set.

"An OLT hearing will be scheduled according to the next available date on the Tribunal’s calendar with the City’s Legal staff advocating for a date at the Tribunal’s earliest availability," said Moore.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Glebe Community Association for comment.

In the meantime, some work on the project will continue, and be reported back to council in the second quarter of this year, including undertaking a procurement options analysis, development of a social procurement framework, and development of the air rights evaluation criteria, Moore said.

Lansdowne 2.0 includes a new 5,500-seat event centre, a new north-side stands at TD Place Stadium and two residential towers.