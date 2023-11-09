Council approves $419 million Lansdowne 2.0 plan

The city of Ottawa is proceeding with Lansdowne 2.0, the $419 million second phase of the partnership with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group.

After four days of delegations and debate, Council voted 16 to 9 in favour of the Lansdowne 2.0 plan, which includes a new 5,500 seat event centre, a new north-side stands at TD Place Stadium and two residential towers.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and councillors Catherine Kitts, Matthew Luloff, Allan Hubley, Wilson Low, David Brown, Steve Desroches, Marty Carr, George Darouze, Clarke Kelly, Cathy Curry, Stephanie Plante, Laura Dudas and Tim Tierney voted to support of the plan.

"I think it is a better project than it was last year. I think it's a better project than it was two days ago and I'm proud to support it as a great opportunity for the city," Sutcliffe said.

Council approved several motions during the four days of debate, including allowing more housing units in the two residential towers at Lansdowne. Council approved a motion from Coun. Gower to remove the 770-unit cap in the two towers. Another motion to add a third tower to Lansdowne Park was dropped from the debate.

Councillors also approved a motion to increase the percentage of the funding from the sale of air rights at Lansdowne for affordable housing to 25 per cent. The report estimates the city will receive $39 million from the sale of the air rights above Lansdowne.

Capital Coun. Shawn Menard admitted this was a "tough file" for his team.

"We will be losing public space and beloved building that have decades of life left and we'll lose green space to pay for new infrastructure that a private partner says they need to be more financially stable. They need to make more money, or at least stop losing some of that money here, and that's at the end of the day is what this is about," Menard said on Thursday afternoon.

"We can't imagine a future where that's not the only way to make Lansdowne work; we can’t even consider what the alternative might be.

"How can we have enough money for a stadium but not enough to house people in this harsh winter city, or to have property buildings for emergency shelters or to avoid service cuts to our transit system. I believe this decision will be one that our council will come to regret if we take it today to pass this plan."

Menard and councillors Ariel Troster, Theresa Kavanagh, Sean Devine, Jeff Leiper, Rawlson King, Riley Brockington, Laine Johnson and Jessica Bradley voted against the proposal.

More than 80 delegations spoke to a joint meeting of the finance and corporate services and planning and housing committee last week on the project.

The price tag for the project increased from $332 million in 2022 to $419.5 million this year, due to inflation and rising interest rates. The report shows the cost of the new event centre has increased from $183.5 million to $249.6 million, while the north side stands will cost $169.5 million, up from $139 million last year.

The project will be funded by $213.7 million in debt, with debt servicing estimated at $16.4 million a year.

The Lansdowne 2.0 project will be built in three phases. Construction of the new event centre will run from 2024 to 2027, while the new north side stands will be completed by mid-2029. The city says construction on the residential development will run from 2030 to 2034.

Councillors directed staff to work with OSEG to explore a roof on the north side stands of Lansdowne.