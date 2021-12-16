Advertisement
Kitten rescued from a couch at Ottawa home
Published Thursday, December 16, 2021 1:34PM EST
Ottawa firefighters rescued a small kitten that got its leg stuck in a couch at a Manotick home. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Fire Service)
Share:
Firefighters came to the rescue of a curious small kitten that was stuck inside a piece of furniture at a Manotick home.
Ottawa fire received a call about a kitten that had its leg stuck inside a pull-out sofa Thursday morning.
"Firefighters had to cut through the couch to access the kitten," said the service.
The kitten was freed from the couch and returned to his owner.
RELATED IMAGES