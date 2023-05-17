Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation in talks with Senators ownership bidder

In a matter of weeks, the Ottawa Senators will be under new ownership and a local First Nations community with a title claim on LeBreton Flats could be part of it.

On Wednesday, Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg confirmed in a statement that it is in talks with one of the bidders in what it says is a meaningful investment in the Ottawa Senators.

But which group? Kitigan Zibi is keeping silent as the bidding process continues.

"While we must respect the non-disclosure rules inherent to the bidding process, we can confirm that we are in discussions with one of the bidders about making a meaningful investment in the Ottawa Senators, in consultation with all members of Kitigan Zibi," a statement from Kitigan Zibi says.

"For hundreds of years prior to its settlement by colonialists, the Algonquins of Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg acted as stewards of the lands at LeBreton Flats, establishing well documented Title, and never ceding nor surrendering the lands in question.

"Since lifting the abeyance on the title claim litigation our nation is pursuing against the Crown, we have been encouraged by both investor and media interest in the equity role we could play in the purchase of the Ottawa Senators, and the redevelopment of LeBreton Flats, including a sports and entertainment facility that could host our community's beloved hockey franchise."

The statement says the sale of the Ottawa Senators represents a "generational opportunity to secure meaningful economic, social, and cultural reconciliation between our peoples."

This could bring the NHL franchise closer to downtown Ottawa in a new home at LeBreton Flats.

It's not the only NHL franchise looking at a new arena recently.

The Arizona Coyotes pitched a $2.1 billion development proposal, which included a new arena, to voters in Tempe, Ariz., but it was recently rejected. Could Ottawa see a similar fate? Economics expert Moshe Lander with Concordia University says it’s unlikely.

"People in Tempe are saying, 'You’re asking us to put up how much money and what is this sport again?'" said Lander. "When you move to a non-hockey location and it’s not a winner, it’s really hard to make roots."

But here in the capital, with a stronger fanbase, the idea of having the NHL team downtown is a draw for many. With this new development, Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg says it is open to working with whichever bidder wins ownership.

"We invite whichever ownership group is ultimately approved by the Melnyk family and the NHL to embrace this moment," Kitigan Zibi says. "Now is the time to set a new tone in the relationship between Canada's First Nations, the investors who help revitalize important organizations such as the Senators, and lands such as LeBreton, as well as governments who have the ability to facilitate such initiatives."

According to The Hockey News, Michael Andlauer’s bid is in the lead. His offer believed to be well over $1 billion. Also in the mix are Steve Apostolopoulos, The Kimel brothers, and Neko Sparks with Snoop Dogg. A decision on who will be named the next Sens owner is expected as early as next week.