Kitchen fire in Russell Road apartment causes CO levels to spike

Ottawa Fire Services says a kitchen fire in a Russell Road apartment led to high levels of the dangerous gas carbon monoxide.

Firefighters were called to a third-floor apartment on Russell Road near St. Laurent Boulevard just after 8 a.m. Sunday when a tenant reported smoke from their neighbour's unit. Firefighters arrived on scene in four minutes, by which time the fire had spread to the cupboards in the kitchen.

The blaze was brought under control in 10 minutes; however, crews detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide. High-pressure fans were used to ventilate the building and clear up the air before residents were allowed back inside.

No one was reported hurt.