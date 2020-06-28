OTTAWA -- Police in Kingston are asking for the public's help locating a missing 20-year-old man.

Jaykumar Patel was last seen on Friday, June 26, 2020 at around 6:30 p.m. Daly Street.

Police say they have reason to believe he may have been in the area of the Wolfe Island Ferry ramp.

Patel is described as an East Indian male, approximately 5’6” to 5’7”, 150lbs, brown eyes, short black hair, clean shaven, with scars on his left hand. He wears prescription glasses

Patel was last seen wearing a white shirt and red boxers, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.