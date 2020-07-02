KINGSTON, ON. -- Kingston police say a body was found in the St. Lawrence River near Battery Park on Canada Day.

In a news release, police said they were called to the park at the edge of Gore Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday after someone said they saw what looked like a body in the water.

Police said the body of a young man was recovered and detectives are now working with the coroner's office to investigate.

Police believe they know who the victim is, but said they are waiting for the results of an autopsy and will contact the victim's family before they release any more information.

While it's still early in the investigation, police said there is no evidence right now that suggests any suspicious activity or foul play.