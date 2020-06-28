OTTAWA -- Police in Kingston are confirming a missing 20-year-old man has been found dead.

Jaykumar Patel was last seen on Friday, June 26, 2020.

On Canada Day, police responded to the breakwater area near Battery Park on Gore Street after someone called police saying they saw what appeared to be a body floating in the water.

In a press release Monday, Kingston Police confirmed Patel's body was found in the water.

When the body was found, police said there was no evidence to suggest any suspicious activity or foul play.