OTTAWA -- Another sign of returning to the new normal in Kingston, as Kingston Pen Tours open for its fifth season.

The popular tourist attraction opened its gates Thursday, selling out tickets in its first day.

The 135-year-old St Lawrence Parks Commission attraction is Canada’s oldest maximum-security prison, which was decommissioned officially in 2013.

Manager Vinnie Rebelo says he hopes people who have never thought about coming by, will take this opportunity.

“It’s very educational, very interesting things to see and most people have not seen a prison like this before,” Rebelo explains. “Now’s an opportunity, while we have these tours running, for people take a look and see exactly what happened here in their own community.”

Rubelo says visitors should be ready for the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, including hand washing stations.

“People have to wear masks, we are promoting physical distancing, so we’ll have lots of signs and arrows painted all over the place,” he explains.

He also says once you are on the tour, you’ll be with less people.

“That’s a good thing, now things are in smaller groups, so you get an almost personalized tour, and now you get to really see what’s behind the doors of Kingston Pen.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door, but the St. Lawrence Parks Commission is encouraging visitors to book online.

They’ll be allowing visitors to do that up to 14 days ahead of time, until the season ends in October.