Kingston, Ont. saw 20 per cent decrease in number of homes sold in August
Canada’s cooling housing market is not just about Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver. Sales are down in Kingston, as well, and sellers should be prepared to wait.
When real estate broker Adam Koven sells a house, he tells clients the game has changed.
“We’re not getting ten, fifteen, twenty bids; that’s not the scenario and now it’s going to be a bid with conditions,” he explains.
New figures by the Kingston and Area Real Estate Association show there was a 20 per cent decrease in the number of homes sold in Kingston in August compared to the same time last year.
After being one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the country, Koven says homes in the city are now sitting for weeks instead of days, as buyer have more power.
“Now they can they say ‘Well, I don’t have to buy today. I think I’d like to see what’s going to happen,’” he explains. “And that’s the wait and see. We can take our time, we can shop around.”
It’s part of a larger trend, with the number of homes being sold slowing nationally.
In Kingston, there are now more homes on the market to choose from, and high borrowing rates are keeping some buyers on the sidelines.
“What we’re seeing now when it comes to real estate is somewhat to be expected,” explains Mat Clancy, who is an owner and broker with Remax Rise Executives. “Everything that happens feels fairly normal. Even though the market feels bad for sellers or feels different, comparatively, to the way it was five or six years ago, it is actually a fairly good market to participate in.”
Despite fewer homes being sold, the report also states the average sale price of a home actually increased slightly.
“The average price of homes sold in August 2022 was $598,468, a marginal increase of 2.1% from August 2021,” reads the report.
Koven says this is a time where home buying and selling is finding more balance in Kingston than we’ve seen in the last few years.
“What’s going on in the market is realistic and now we see expectations of buyer and seller aligning and that’s what we need,” he says.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Kingston, Ont. saw 20 per cent decrease in number of homes sold in August
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former 'Riverdale' actor who killed mom given life sentence, no parole eligibility for 14 years
A young B.C. actor who fatally shot his mother in their Squamish home has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 14 years.
Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
The federal government plans to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements by the end of September and make the ArriveCan application optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
Vehicles collapse into sinkhole at south Edmonton dealership
There were four cars in the hole at Infiniti South Edmonton's parking lot when CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene just before 10:45 a.m.
Nearly a quarter of Canadians cutting back on food purchases amid high inflation: survey
Amid soaring prices at grocery stores, a new survey has found that 24 per cent of Canadians have had to cut back on the amount of food they were buying.
UN secretary-general warns global leaders: 'Our world is in peril'
In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.
U.S. military releases footage of jet striking bird and crashing
The U.S. military has released dramatic cockpit footage of the moment a training jet collided with a bird and crashed in Texas.
Five things you should know about Canada's affordability plan
The Liberals launched the fall sitting of Parliament on Tuesday by tabling two new bills with more than $4.5 billion in spending they hope will ease the rising cost of living for modest-income Canadians.
BC Lions players involved in post-game altercation with opposing team, police say
Several players from the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders were involved in a verbal altercation in a parking lot at McMahon Stadium following the Lions 31-29 overtime victory on Saturday evening, according to police.
Japanese man sets himself on fire in apparent protest at former PM's state funeral
A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister's office on Wednesday in an apparent protest at the government's decision to hold a state funeral for former premier Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated earlier this year, media reported.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona intensifies, alerts issued in Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is expected to impact Atlantic Canada this weekend, forecast to approach eastern Nova Scotia as a Category 2 hurricane Saturday morning.
-
Lawyers cite basic mistake made by the RCMP as officers responded to mass shooting
The RCMP must be held accountable for mistakes the police force made in April 2020 when it failed to stop a gunman in Nova Scotia from killing 22 people during a 13-hour rampage, an inquiry into the massacre heard Tuesday.
-
Rise of deaths in emergency departments could be linked to delayed treatments: N.B. doctors
The number of patients who have died in emergency departments at Horizon Health hospitals has risen in recent years, although it’s not clear why.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Eaton Centre evacuated after fire breaks out in parking garage
Toronto Fire crews evacuated a major downtown Toronto mall Tuesday night due to a fire that broke out in the parking garage.
-
Suspect charged in fatal shooting at mall in North York
Toronto police of have laid charges against a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man which occurred in North York back in May.
-
Last flight of international rescue dogs lands in Toronto ahead of import ban
The last flight of internationally rescued golden retrievers touched down at Toronto Pearson on Tuesday ahead of a new import ban.
Montreal
-
Shots in downtown Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured
One man is dead and two are injured after shots were fired in downtown Montreal Tuesday evening.
-
Suspect in hit-and-run road rage incident arrested: Laval police
The woman suspected of killing a man in a possible road-rage incident has been arrested, according to Laval police.
-
'They don't want to make time for us': Students stung after CAQ and PQ sit out of Dawson College debate
Candidates from various Quebec political parties took part in an English-language debate at Dawson college Tuesday, but two parties were notably absent from the discussion.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury mining conference is all about sharing knowledge, finding solutions
A conference this week in Sudbury called 'MEMO' (maintenance, engineering and reliability-mine operators) features top managers from area mining firms Vale and Glencore.
-
North Bay hospital needs 300 workers to address staffing crisis, union says
Unless 300 people a year are hired, the staffing crisis at North Bay's hospital will only get worse, says the union representing hospital workers
-
Easter Seals has a new home in Sudbury
There was cake and balloons inside the South End office of Easter Seals Sudbury on Tuesday as the not-for-profit marked the grand opening of its new location.
London
-
Body found in Summerside pond not suspicious in nature: London police
The death of an individual found in an east London, Ont. pond on Monday is not suspicious in nature, London police say on Tuesday.
-
Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
The federal government plans to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements by the end of September and make the ArriveCan application optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
-
Suspect identified in weekend Bonaventure Drive shooting: LPS
London police have identified a suspect who’s wanted for their alleged involvement in a shooting in east London from over the weekend, and are requesting the public’s help in locating him.
Winnipeg
-
11 candidates vying to become next mayor of Winnipeg
The deadline has come and gone and as of last check, 11 candidates are officially nominated to be Winnipeg’s next mayor.
-
Fight outside Winnipeg high school results in three arrests: police
Two adults and a 13-year-old boy are facing charges following a fight outside of a Winnipeg high school on Monday.
-
Candidates step up to run for trustee after plan to eliminate Manitoba school boards scrapped
The cut-off for candidates vying for school trustee in Manitoba to file their nomination papers has passed. The role was almost eliminated through provincial legislation the Manitoba government has since abandoned but some observers said the plan to get rid of school boards continues to reverberate.
Kitchener
-
Listowel family frustrated after inclusionary flags damaged
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after half a dozen flags at a Listowel residence were damaged in what the homeowners believe could be an act of hate. Police say at this point, the motive is unclear and the incident is being investigated as mischief.
-
Portion of Highway 6 closed due to fatal collision
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a section of Highway 6 just north of Guelph due to a fatal collision.
-
Cambridge Dance Studio owner 'devastated' by landlord's decision to end lease due to condo project
A Cambridge studio that’s been teaching Highland dancing for decades will need to find a new home.
Calgary
-
'It's asinine': Inner city residents critical of new street parking permits
Calgarians who live in multi-residential buildings will soon have access to new permits allowing them to park on the street near their home, but it will come at a cost.
-
Family of Calgary homicide victim says they are 'overwhelmed with grief'
The family of a man who police say was not the intended target of a deadly shooting last month says he was 'a remarkable man' who was doing his best to build a life in Calgary.
-
Inflation continues to cool, but relief's not yet in the forecast
The inflation rate continued to cool in August, according to new data from Statistics Canada, but still sits well above the Bank of Canada's two per cent target.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police: Murder charge laid in Megan Gallagher homicide
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has laid murder charges in the case of a missing Saskatoon woman.
-
Granite Curling Club closes for the year
The Granite Curling Club has closed its doors for the upcoming curling season.
-
Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
The federal government plans to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements by the end of September and make the ArriveCan application optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
Edmonton
-
Alberta minister thanks convoys, says COVID-19 restrictions were 'about political control and power'
Kaycee Madu, Alberta's labour and immigration minister, ignited a firestorm Tuesday afternoon when he thanked "freedom convoys" for fighting against "tyrannical" federal COVID-19 restrictions that are soon to be loosened.
-
Vehicles collapse into sinkhole at south Edmonton dealership
There were four cars in the hole at Infiniti South Edmonton's parking lot when CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene just before 10:45 a.m.
-
Province to ease Albertans back into fuel tax in October
The gas tax is being reintroduced in Alberta, though not the full 13 cents per litre levy that was in place before April 1.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police defend delay between alleged abduction and Amber Alert
A three-year-old allegedly abducted by his mother from BC Children's Hospital Monday was missing for nearly 11 hours by the time an Amber Alert was issued, a delay Vancouver police say was due to a variety of factors.
-
B.C. couple who survived deadly Cleveland Dam accident sues regional district
Two Vancouverites who were nearly swept away by a torrent of water when a maintenance worker opened the spill gate at the Cleveland Dam two years ago are suing the regional district.
-
Baby Mac tragedy: Sentencing hearing begins for Vancouver daycare operator
Tuesday marked the start of an eight-day sentencing hearing for the operator of an unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where a toddler died in 2017.
Regina
-
Crown witness details brutal assault that killed Keesha Bitternose during Whitehawk trial
Emotional testimony about the attack that killed Keesha Bitternose left the Crown witness and members of the victim’s family in tears during court proceedings on Tuesday.
-
SHA removes medical assistance in dying information option from 811 health line
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has removed an option on its 8-1-1 health line that provides information on Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID).
-
A final bow for Rainbow Cinemas in Regina
As the curtain gets set to close for Regina’s Rainbow Cinemas Golden Mile on Sunday, nostalgia seemed to be the theme.