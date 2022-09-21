Kingston, Ont. saw 20 per cent decrease in number of homes sold in August

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UN secretary-general warns global leaders: 'Our world is in peril'

In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina