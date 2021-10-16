KINGSTON, ONT. -- A police officer is being treated for injuries after objects were thrown towards law enforcement officials monitoring Queen's University Homecoming Celebrations in Kingston, Ont.

Police said large gatherings were forming in the University District early Saturday afternoon as part of homecoming festivities.

In a statement on Twitter, Kingston police said a "volatile crowd" had formed on Aberdeen Street.

"Projectiles have been thrown towards Police on the ground with one Officer sustaining an injury," said police.

Pictures on social media showed dozens of people gathering at homes in the University District. Police are asking motorists who are in the University District to proceed with caution.

"Large gatherings are taking shape and many roadways are becoming congested," said police.

Kingston police and bylaw, along with Queen's University, have been urging students to respect COVID-19 protocols and avoid large street parties.

Homecoming traditionally brings the students and alumni to the city, and unofficial events of years past have included massive street parties throughout the weekend.

Under Ontario's COVID-19 protocols, gatherings are limited to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

The city of Kingston's aggravated nuisance party bylaw includes a fine of $2,000 for people attending illegal gatherings.

As part of Homecoming Weekend at Queen's, the Queen's Gaels host the Carleton Ravens in OUA football action. Capacity for the game is 4,500 people.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available