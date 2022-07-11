Kingston, Ont. man facing 76 charges in major sex crimes investigation

Ontario Provincial Police say a 38-year-old Kingston man is facing 76 criminal charges following a lengthy investigation into numerous sexual crimes.

OPP say the investigation, dubbed “Project Shamrock,” began in January when Kingston police were made aware of allegations that a man was luring victims through social media.

Kingston police, Ottawa police, Peterborough police and the OPP co-ordinated on the investigation.

Initially, 10 victims were identified. Police say they are now safe. Additional victims were later identified and more charges were laid, police said.

Michael Mark Haaima, 38, of Kingston, is facing the following charges:

Sexual assault - eighteen counts

Unlawfully access child pornography - five counts

Obtaining sexual services for consideration - four counts

Forcible confinement - four counts

Assault - three counts

Harassment by watching and besetting

Overcome resistance to offence/attempt to choke - three counts

Criminal harassment by communication

Sexual assault with choking - four counts

Uttering threats/death or bodily harm - four counts

Compulsions to commit bestiality

Mischief under $5000

Invitation to sexual touching - two counts

Sexual interference - two counts

Procuring/person under 18 years

Trafficking of a person under 18 years

Obtaining sexual services for consideration under 18 - four counts

Overcome resistance to commit sexual assault

Sexual assault cause bodily harm

Luring for Invitation to Sexual Touching

Luring for Making Child Pornography

Aggravated sexual assault - two counts

Make child pornography - two counts

Make available child pornography - two counts

Possess child pornography - three counts

Extortion - two counts

Assault with a weapon, and,

Voyeurism

The accused remains in custody.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police.

Police say if you or someone you know may be a victim of these crimes, call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-900-1010. Human trafficking resources are available at canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca.