KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston’s top health officials say that there are no current cases of COVID-19 active in the city.

As of Friday, Kingston, Frontenac Lennox & Addington Public Health report that all 61 positive cases have been resolved, with zero deaths.

Kingston’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says the last official case was two weeks ago.

“We still have to be vigilant,” he cautions, “but we’re very fortunate.”

There have been no cases in long-term care homes within the health unit’s boundaries.

Moore says long-term care homes and prisons were considered high-risk areas that they turned their attention to immediately. Health officials continue to monitor and test those living in the facilities.

“We are not letting our guard down,” says Moore. “We know we must remain vigilant.”

The city has been pushing the province to allow for greater autonomy as it worked to flatten the curve. It has seen some success, as local conservation areas have reopened walking trails for public use.

Community gardens have also reopened, after getting the provincial go-ahead.

Residents say they understand the approach the city, and the health unit, have taken during COVID-19.

“I think the city’s doing a great job,” says Daniel Geleyn. “It’s hard to compare to other areas, but I think when you look in terms of numbers I think we’ve done quite well, and I think most people have been disciplined enough to respond to what the directives have been.”

On Wednesday, any hopes of easing further restrictions were dashed as Premier Doug Ford rejected a request from Moore and Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson to allow more autonomy as the province goes through it’s re-opening stages.

“We had never intended to go rogue,” says Moore. “I think we have clarity now that the province will direct, no matter if your free of COVID or not, the direction and path going through those stages.”

Moore says the next steps will be to continue to monitor the city and avoid a second wave. Moore says residents should look for symptoms, especially if they have to travel to cities like Toronto and Ottawa, which are still seeing high numbers.

“We still have to be maintaining physical and social distancing, like we are now,” he explains.