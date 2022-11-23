Kingston Frontenacs announce bid to host 2024 Memorial Cup

The Kingston Frontenacs have announced their intention to host the 2024 Memorial Cup.

The Ontario Hockey League club says it has submitted its bid to bring the Canadian junior hockey tournament to the Limestone City.

“Our organization's goal is to work with our partners to ensure that we submit the best possible bid to demonstrate why Kingston is the best choice to host the 2024 Memorial Cup,” the Frontenacs said in an email to season ticket-holders. “This event will bring exposure, visitors, and excitement to our city! Our Season Ticket Members will have the best seats in the house if we are the successful city and we can’t do this without you!”

The Frontenacs say they will work closely with the city of Kingston, the Leon’s Centre and tourism officials to prepare a winning bid.

If Kingston gets the hosting rights, it would be their first time playing host to the prestigious tournament.

The team is up against three other OHL clubs for the right to host the Memorial Cup. The Niagara IceDogs, Saginaw Spirit, and Soo Greyhounds have also submitted bids.

“We are excited to have four diverse communities express their interest to bid for the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Kia,” said Dan MacKenzie, President of the Canadian Hockey League in a news release. “The Memorial Cup is a great hockey tradition that not only celebrates the best in junior hockey but also honours the brave men and women who served and continue to serve our country.”

Hosting privileges rotate between the OHL, the QMJHL and the WHL. An OHL team, the Windsor Spitfires, last hosted the tournament in 2017. The 2022 Memorial Cup was played in St. John, N.B. The 2023 tournament takes place in Kamloops, B.C. The Memorial Cup was not awarded 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winning city is to be announced in March.