Kevin Hart coming to Canadian Tire Centre this spring

Kevin Hart is coming to Ottawa this spring.

The popular comedian announced nine new North American dates for his Reality Check tour, seven of which are in Canada. He is playing the Canadian Tire Centre on April 14.

Hart, a Grammy and Emmy-award nominee, has played more than 80 shows so far as part of the Reality Check tour and is one of the world’s highest-earning standup comedians.

His movies have grossed more than $4 billion at the box office worldwide.

The show will be a phone-free, with guests placing their phones in Yondr pouches for the performance. Yondr is a company more comedians are using to ensure their performances aren’t recorded.

Anyone caught using a phone will be escorted out of the show by security.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. here.

Here are Hart’s new Canadian tour dates: