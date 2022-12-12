Kevin Hart coming to Canadian Tire Centre this spring

In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Hart gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Hart gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?

The Bank of Canada recently increased its policy interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the seventh consecutive increase to the target overnight rate in 2022, leaving many Canadians wondering just how high Canada’s prime rate can go.

  • Province announces public transit improvements in Montreal during La Fontaine tunnel work

    Authorities announced Monday that public transit in the Montreal region will be improved during the rehabilitation of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, notably by offering a link to the health-care system. Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced that the STM will put the 811 line into service with departures every 20 minutes during rush hour from the Radisson terminus.

    The Louis-Hypolite La Fontaine tunnel crossing the St Lawrence River is seen Wednesday, August 3, 2011 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

  • Quebec to introduce bill to better regulate child labour

    Quebec's labour minister will table a bill as early as February to limit the presence of children in the labour market, The Canadian Press has learned. Minister Jean Boulet confirmed his intentions to the news agency shortly after receiving a report from the Comité consultatif du travail et de la main-d'œuvre (CCTM), which recommended setting the general age of admission to enter the workforce at 14.

  • Vehicle strikes building in Paisley

    A man from Brockton is charged following a crash in Paisley on Sunday. Around 2:30 a.m., OPP came upon a vehicle that had collided with a building on Queen Street.

    Single-vehicle collision in Paisley, Ont on Dec. 11, 2022. (Source: OPP)

  • Suspects flee after alleged attempted carjacking

    London police are on the lookout for three suspects after an alleged attempted armed carjacking. Around 3 a.m. on Friday, police say a man was walking away from his car in the 500 block of Mornington Ave near Mornington Park when three men he didn’t know approached him.

  • Police looking for suspect after bus driver allegedly assaulted

    London police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect after a city bus driver was allegedly assaulted. On Nov. 3, police say a bus driver went into a business in the area of Richmond Street and Mill Street and while inside, was assaulted by a man who showed a knife and chased the driver out of the business.

