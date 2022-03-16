Kemptville, Ont. church bringing Ukrainian refugees to Canada
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky played a video of the horrific atrocities occurring during the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the U.S. Congress, on the opposite side of the world in Kyiv, Russian forces reportedly shot and killed 10 civilians, the group waiting in line for bread.
The number of Ukrainian civilians killed in the invasion continues to rise, as does the number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country; millions making their way to neighbouring countries since the invasion three weeks ago.
"Honestly, I didn’t want to leave Ukraine," Lena Usovich, a Ukrainian refugee in Bucharest said.
Usovich fled Odesa more than a week after the war began; by March 4, she had trekked to Romania.
"In our city, many of checkpoints. It was difficult to leave. We couldn’t get to the border by bus and we walked 60 kilometres. We stayed at the border [for] four to five hours. It was a long way," she said.
The 28-year-old journalist is one of 30 Ukrainian refugees who fled the country with help from a Kemptville, Ont. church.
"I got involved with at risk girls in Ukraine back in 2005," Stephanie Gilmer said.
Gilmer, a member of SouthGate Church, spent nearly two decades travelling between Canada and Odessa creating a support system for orphaned girls in Ukraine. When the war broke out, her first thoughts were of them.
"I wanted to make sure that the people that I know and love were safe," Gilmer said.
With help from her congregation, Gilmer and members of SouthGate Church raised more than $20,000 for refugees fleeing Ukraine; the funding helping to get 30 people out of the country, with plans to bring five people to Canada in the near future and another seven could arrive afterwards.
"I feel extremely blessed that I’m able to offer them the opportunity to come and to work with my church and to work with Stephanie and all the people who have donated because I couldn’t have done all this by myself," Rachinda Bates, a SouthGate Church congregation member who will be housing two Ukrainian refugees said.
"I have two women and a child that are going to move in with me and I am just thrilled to do that," Gilmer said.
Usovich is one of those two women. Anxious to leave her home behind, she’s also eager to reunite with the woman who helped her find safety; not for the first time.
"I can’t explain what I feel, I’m just very thankful. She helped me a lot before war and now she continues to help me and my friend. I know if we go to Canada, we have friends and we have support," Usovich said.
Usovich, along with two other refugees in Poland, are currently waiting on the Canadian government to process their applications to come into the country. Originally expected March 15, the women and the families receiving them eager for their arrival but unsure when it will come.
"I hope not long, but maybe two weeks, maybe more, I don’t know," Usovich said.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian forces destroy theatre in Ukraine where hundreds sought shelter
Russian forces destroyed a theatre in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said. Satellite imagery from Monday showed the word 'children' written in large white letters in Russian in front of and behind the building, the Maxar space technology company said.
Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
Book fast and be flexible: Travellers should brace for rush in bookings after COVID-19 testing requirements lifted
Experts say Canadian travellers should brace for a massive influx in bookings and rising prices now that the federal government has said it will lift the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers on April 1.
'Heartbreaking decisions' had to be made in Canada's response to Ukraine: Trudeau
Canada has had to make 'heartbreaking decisions' when confronted with images of bombed hospitals and schools in Ukraine, civilian casualties and the Ukrainian president's passionate plea for a no-fly zone over his war-ravaged country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
'Why? Why? Why?' Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despair
Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol -- about one a minute at times -- drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia's domination of Ukraine. This southern seaport of 430,000 has become a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's drive to crush democratic Ukraine.
Drones and missiles: The weapons making a difference in Ukraine
From drones to rocket launchers, lethal weapons used by and supplied to Ukraine appear to have made a difference on the battlefield in the country's ongoing war with Russia, some analysts say.
Powerful quake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured
A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday night, smashing furniture, knocking out power and killing four people. A small tsunami reached shore, but the low-risk advisory was lifted by Thursday morning.
BREAKING | Two golf students from Ontario critically injured in Texas crash that killed nine people
Two golf students from Ontario are in critical condition after a crash that killed nine people in Texas on Tuesday.
Sask. premier petitions federal government to designate rail workers as essential as strike looms
Saskatchewan's premier is petitioning the federal government to classify rail workers as an essential service in light of the looming Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway strike.
Atlantic
-
Calls for increased minimum wage, as inflation rates soar in the Maritimes
If it feels like the price of seemingly everything has risen lately, it’s because it has. Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate climbed to 5.7 per cent in February — the highest it’s been since 1991.
-
'It's heartbreaking': N.S. court reviews video evidence in negligence re-trial
The final hours of Cory Rogers’s life were the focus at the re-trial of two Halifax police special constables Wednesday.
-
Nova Scotia government added to lawsuit over deaths at Halifax long-term care home
The province of Nova Scotia has been added as a defendant in a proposed class-action lawsuit against a long-term care facility in Halifax where 53 people died from COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two golf students from Ontario critically injured in Texas crash that killed nine people
Two golf students from Ontario are in critical condition after a crash that killed nine people in Texas on Tuesday.
-
Ontario arborist dies following incident involving wood chipper, witness says
An investigation is underway after a fatal industrial accident involving an arborist in Ontario on Wednesday.
-
Ontario man has warranty denied for $20,000 in car repairs over lack of paperwork
An Ontario man who bought a used car was told his warranty wouldn't cover $20,000 in repairs because he lacked the appropriate paperwork.
Montreal
-
Man accused of violently beating 10-year-old Montreal girl to undergo psychiatric evaluation
A man accused of violently beating a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's east end on Monday will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he's fit to stand trial.
-
Montreal Canadiens trade Chiarot to Panthers for forward Smilanic, picks
The Montreal Canadians traded defenceman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday for forward Tyler Smilanic. The Canadiens also get a first-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2022, previously acquired from the New York Rangers.
-
WHO puts approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine on hold due to tobacco industry ties: report
A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Quebec-based pharmaceutical firm Medicago is facing a hurdle in the approval process at the WHO due to the company's links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Green Party leader makes Sudbury stop to talk sustainable mining
It was a day full of networking for Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner, who came to Sudbury on Wednesday to learn more about sustainable mining and innovation.
-
Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop
Sudbury police have reopened Regent Street on Wednesday morning after a fire at a barbershop in the city's South End area.
-
Sudbury’s GOVA buses will soon be equipped with screens to improve rider experience
The City of Greater Sudbury says adding screens to buses is just one way it’s hoping to improve the experience for riders.
London
-
London, Ont. police seize firearms, ammunition and drugs
Two London, Ont. residents are charged after police seized firearms, ammunition and drugs as part of an investigation on Wednesday.
-
14-Storey high rise apartment building approved for main intersection in St. Thomas, Ont.
Phase 2 of a new development in the heart of St. Thomas, Ont. has received conditional approval from the city’s site plan committee.
-
Three southwestern Ontario men charged during Woodstock, Ont. human trafficking investigation
Woodstock, Ont. police have charged three individuals as part of a human trafficking investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Young girl attacked by unknown man on her way to school: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are warning the public after receiving a report that a young girl in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood was grabbed from behind by a man who pulled her to the ground and tried to drag her away.
-
Winnipeg's mayor renews calls for public inquiry after judge rules former city CAO accepted $327,000 bribe
The City of Winnipeg has won a court case against its former Chief Administrative Officer Phil Sheegl, prompting Winnipeg’s mayor to renew calls for a public inquiry into the matter.
-
'I have lost who I was': Winnipegger struggling with long-COVID says more support is needed
A Winnipegger struggling with long-COVID says more understanding and support for the condition is needed.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo council repeals face covering bylaw
Masks will no longer be mandatory in most indoor settings in the region as of Monday.
-
Here's where you'll still need to wear a mask on Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
-
Huron-Perth group preparing for arrival of 90 Ukrainian refugees
The Multicultural Association of Perth Huron says when Ukrainians land in the region, a place to live, food, clothes and job opportunities will be waiting for them.
Calgary
-
Albertans send cash to Ukraine by renting Airbnb room without staying
Airbnb says more than 430,000 bookings have been made in Ukraine out of a community driven effort to send cash directly to Ukrainian residents, without actually spending the night.
-
New charges laid against Coutts border blockade protesters
Alberta RCMP have announced new charges against two people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts last month.
-
Calgary police implores protesters to 'stay away' from the Beltline on Saturday
Calgary police issued a plea Wednesday, asking anyone planning on protesting in the Beltline this weekend to instead "stay away."
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Ukrainian community echoes pleas from Ukraine's president for no-fly zone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s personal and powerful addresses to Canadian Parliament and U.S. Congress over the last two days are hitting close to home for Saskatoon’s Ukrainian community.
-
Ukrainian woman living in Saskatoon vows to not give up on her country
A Ukrainian woman living in Saskatoon is committed to doing her part a world away.
-
High gas prices leading to gas and dash thefts in Weyburn, Sask., police say
As gas prices remain at an all-time high, one Saskatchewan police service says it’s noticing a trend where people fill their gas tanks and take off without paying.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to report COVID-19 data once a week
Alberta has announced it will only report COVID-19 data on Wednesdays going forward. The province will also hold a weekly COVID-19 press conference on Wednesdays.
-
Police release video of suspect vehicle in Abdullah Shah death investigation
Edmonton police are pleading with the community to send them photos or videos and help identify the suspect vehicle in the death of Abdullah Shah Sunday night.
-
102 Avenue bike lanes closed at 116 Street for EPCOR repairs, groups call for more consultation
A manhole will be installed in the intersection of 116 Street and 102 Avenue for maintenance of the main sewer lines.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Aquatic Centre closed after section of building crashes to the ground
The Vancouver Aquatic Centre has been temporarily closed after a piece of the building came crashing to the ground Tuesday night.
-
Developing
Developing | COVID-19 in B.C.: 8 deaths recorded in latest update
B.C.'s COVID-19-related death toll has increased by eight, the Ministry of Health announced Wednesday.
-
New contractor selected for billion-dollar North Shore wastewater project
Metro Vancouver's board has settled on a new general contractor to finish construction of the behind-schedule and over-budget North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant project.
Regina
-
First-of-its-kind 'sustainable' Tim Hortons approved for development in east Regina
Regina city council voted in favour of a first-of-its-kind, sustainable Tim Hortons to be built in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood.
-
High gas prices leading to gas and dash thefts in Weyburn, Sask., police say
As gas prices remain at an all-time high, one Saskatchewan police service says it’s noticing a trend where people fill their gas tanks and take off without paying.
-
Sask. premier petitions federal government to designate rail workers as essential as strike looms
Saskatchewan's premier is petitioning the federal government to classify rail workers as an essential service in light of the looming Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway strike.