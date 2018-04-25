

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





An update now on a story CTV Ottawa covered in mid-March about a Kemptville man who was blogging about his medical assistance in dying.

Don Kent passed away on Friday, April 20th. He had been diagnosed with terminal cancer in January and began the process to arrange a peaceful and pain-free death through medical assistance in dying or MAID. His wife Barbara says Don died in her arms, surrounded by his family, with his favorite Deep Purple song A Child in Time playing.