Keep Wellington Street closed to vehicle traffic in front of Parliament Hill, committee recommends
Wellington Street should remain permanently closed to vehicle traffic in front of Parliament Hill following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration last winter, a House of Commons committee recommends.
That is one of eight recommendations from the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs following its look at possibly expanding federal jurisdiction of the Parliamentary Precinct to include sections of Wellington and Sparks Street. The report called "Protecting the Parliamentary Precinct: Responding to Evolving Risks" was tabled on Wednesday.
Wellington Street has remained closed to vehicle traffic from Elgin Street to Bank Street since the end of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
The committee recommends keeping Wellington Street closed in front of Parliament Hill to traffic, with the vehicle exclusion zone expanding between the National War Memorial and Kent Street.
"That Wellington Street, from the War Memorial to Kent Street, be closed off to vehicular traffic, yet remain open to traffic related to parliamentary business, public tramways, pedestrians and other forms of active transportation," the committee recommends.
"An important objective is to highlight and promote Parliament Hill and the entire parliamentary precinct as the seat of Canadian democracy which is open to all."
There have been several calls for Wellington Street to remain closed to vehicles since the end of the 'Freedom Convoy', including from former Ottawa Police Chief Vern White and former Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney.
Ottawa police acting Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson told the committee in October that police do not have enough resources to deploy officers to staff gaps in the jersey barriers blocking access to Wellington Street 24 hours a day to prevent civilian vehicles from entering the area.
OC Transpo General Manager Renee Amilcar told the committee that OC Transpo wanted to continue operating along Wellington Street until a future STO tramway line is built, and called Wellington an efficient route to pick up and drop off Para Transpo riders.
Bank Street BIA Executive Director Christine Leadman told the committee that businesses do not agree with the closure of Wellington Street, and the prospect of closing the street permanently is a matter of "concern" and "anxiety" to businesses, according to the committee's reports.
Another recommendation from the committee is expanding federal jurisdiction of the operational security of Parliament Hill to include sections of Wellington and Sparks streets.
"If necessary, that a transfer of land take place between the city of Ottawa and Public Services and Procurement to allow for Wellington Street and Sparks Street to become part of Parliament Hill," the report's recommendations says.
Last June, former City Manager Steve Kanellakos told the committee the city had been holding "investigative discussions" with the federal government on potentially transferring ownership of Wellington Street to federal jurisdiction. Ottawa police and the city of Ottawa have jurisdiction and responsibility for Wellington Street.
Other recommendations include the government continuing discussions with its partners on the potential expansion of the Parliamentary Precinct onto Wellington and Sparks streets, and creating a working group between parliamentary security officials, Ottawa police, Ontario Provincial Police and the RCMP to establish a plan in the event of incidents on Parliament Hill.
Liberal MPs on the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs recommended the federal jurisdiction of Parliament Hill be expanded to include sections of Wellington and Sparks, and that the federal government takes over responsibility of Wellington and Sparks so it becomes part of Parliament Hill.
Meantime, Conservatives disagree with some of the recommendations, saying, "The majority of the Procedure and House Affairs Committee goes too far, too fast with some of its recommendations calling for an assertion of federal jurisdiction for security in downtown Ottawa and for the closure of Wellington Street."
The dissenting report from the Conservative Party says experts should have been allowed to collaborate on finding the "right approach" for a security plan.
With files from The Canadian Press
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'The snow is coming': Storm to bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa at the end of the workweek
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals want to expand Parliament Hill after post-convoy security report
Liberal MPs on a House of Commons committee that studied parliamentary security after the 'Freedom Convoy' say Parliament Hill should expand to include nearby streets.
How big of a home can you get for $300K? Here's what's on the market
The national average price of a home in Canada is approximately $645,000, a figure that may be out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties currently on the market for about half that price.
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
Be wary of post-party feelings: Anxiety a proven symptom of alcohol consumption
Studies show a direct correlation between alcohol consumption and mental health struggles such as feelings of anxiety and depression.
Dazzling galactic diamonds shine in new Webb telescope image
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a unique perspective of the universe, including never-before-seen galaxies that glitter like diamonds in the cosmos.
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Influencers fraud: 8 charged in social media 'pump-and-dump' stock scheme
The U.S. government on Wednesday charged eight men of earning more than US$100 million in illicit stock market profits by manipulating their novice-investor followers on social media.
Canada revoking sanctions exemptions for Nord Stream turbines
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Canada is revoking the exemptions to sanctions that allowed a Montreal company to repair turbines for a natural gas pipeline operated by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
Black federal employees say creation of mental health program plagued by racism
A group of Black federal public servants is accusing the government of racism and is threatening to pull out of the development of a mental health action plan meant for Black workers.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's new top Mountie says public wants to keep RCMP despite mass shooting response
The RCMP's new commanding officer in Nova Scotia believes the public wants a renewed relationship with his police force despite its widely criticized response to the 2020 mass shooting.
-
N.B. education minister calls 11-year-old a 'prop' for speaking out about her education
The debate over language in New Brunswick led to raised voices and accusations Wednesday in the legislature.
-
N.B. won’t share circumstances, recommendations from multiple ER waiting room deaths
New Brunswick’s two health authorities won’t share information about the frequency or circumstances of waiting room deaths happening within provincial emergency departments.
Toronto
-
This is how Toronto is preparing for this week's winter storm
Snow clearing equipment will be spread across Toronto today ahead of an anticipated winter storm that could drop as much as 10 centimetres of snow on the region.
-
Halton school board to continue classes Thursday despite receiving 'hate-filled,' threatening letter
A school board west of the city says classes will go ahead Thursday despite receiving what it describes as a 'hate-filled' message that 'threatened to extend safety threats' further.
-
'We love you': Memorial for Toronto subway stabbing victim grows
A memorial at a west-end Toronto subway station is serving as a stark reminder of the latest violent incident to take place on the TTC which left a woman dead last week.
Montreal
-
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
More adoptions, less socialization? Montreal dog attacks rose in 2022, data shows
As the number of dogs in Montreal has increased, so has the number of reported dog bites and other aggressive behaviours. That's according to data from the city, which shows an increase in reported dog-related incidents of about 18 per cent since last year.
-
'This is not normal': Advocate calling for safer Montreal roads after girl, 7, killed in hit-and-run
Among the questions swirling around the tragic hit-and-run death of a seven-year-old girl, the biggest and most difficult one being asked is how.
Northern Ontario
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard opts for jury over judge-alone sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has elected to be tried for sexual assault before a jury, rather than by judge alone.
-
Troy Crowder, former NHLer and Sudbury political candidate, guilty of fraud
Former NHLer Troy Crowder was found guilty in Sudbury court Wednesday of fraud charges involving his ex-wife.
-
Staff working to get North Bay ski hill ready
Snowmaking continues at Laurentian Ski Hill in North Bay to get the slopes ready for the year. And with a winter storm coming, the people running the facility are encouraged about the new season.
London
-
Public safety warning issued for man charged with more than 30 sexual assault offences
London police have issued a public safety warning for a London, Ont. man charged with more than 30 sexual assault offences, stemming from alleged online interactions with a teenaged girl that began in 2018.
-
Freezing rain to batter region, warning issued
A freezing rain warning is in effect for London-Middlesex and parts of the region as a strong Colorado low takes aim at the area overnight Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
-
Pedestrians struck in London’s southwest end
Charges are pending after two pedestrians were struck in southwest London, according to police. Witnesses say a female pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle at a southwest London intersection.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police dog bites kid at school
Winnipeg police are investigating after a police dog bit a student during a school presentation on Wednesday.
-
Southern Manitoba parents call for 'sexually explicit' children's books to be removed from libraries
A group of parents is calling on municipalities to get what they call 'sexually explicit' children's books out of southern Manitoba libraries, or else cut the libraries' funding.
-
First Nations leaders form committee to do feasibility study of Winnipeg landfill search
First Nations leaders are taking matters into their own hands in an effort to initiate and conduct a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for two Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
Kitchener
-
Two die of suspected overdoses in Waterloo region Wednesday morning
Waterloo regional police have issued a warning after officers responded to two suspected overdose deaths on Wednesday.
-
What happens if it’s a snow day tomorrow?
Snow days are a rite of passage for kids living in southwestern Ontario, and the two words can make or break a day’s plans after a heavy snowfall.
-
'It's difficult to watch': Wellington County infant still in hospital with RSV
A seven-month-old from Wellington County, admitted to the ICU last month with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), is still in the hospital.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith aiming to clarify First Nations comparison some label 'disgusting'
Some Albertans are accusing the premier and one of her ministers of being racially insensitive after separate comments this week.
-
'Everybody's struggling right now': Charities seeing fewer donations this holiday season
When times were good, the Salvation Army's Toy Angels program would pack gift bags for 6,000 children. This year, volunteers will be lucky to accommodate just 2,500 kids.
-
Calgary councillor wants to clamp down on catalytic converter thefts
Peter Demong, councillor for Calgary's Ward 14, says there have been 2,968 catalytic converters reported stolen between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, 2022.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospital worker assault prompts call for parking changes
A union representing health care workers in Saskatchewan wants a designated staff parkade built at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH).
-
Saskatoon's Granite Curling Club closing forever
Saskatoon’s Granite Curling Club is closing for good.
-
Sask. boy fatally strangled his mother, court hears
New details emerged about how a 13-year-old boy killed his own mother during a court hearing in Nipawin, Sask.
Edmonton
-
Sohi motion cuts nearly $70M from Edmonton budget but adds $91M in new spending
Edmontonians are staring down a five per cent tax increase from city hall, and it could get even higher.
-
Residents offer their opinions on proposed health-care hub in Strathcona
Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) held an open house Tuesday night, to meet residents and business owners in the Strathcona neighbourhood where a new health-care hub is being planned.
-
Raine pleads guilty to pushing senior onto tracks at Edmonton LRT station
A man who shoved an elderly woman onto LRT tracks, shattering her leg in what police called an unprovoked attack, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Escaped inmate guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 killing of Vancouver Island man
Roughly 24 hours after receiving its instructions, a jury found James Lee Busch guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of a man in his Vancouver Island home in July 2019.
-
Woman's nephew charged with second-degree murder after North Vancouver stabbing
A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was fatally stabbed in a North Vancouver apartment Tuesday, with authorities saying the suspect is the victim's nephew.
-
Police identify man fatally shot in Chilliwack neighbourhood Tuesday night
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Chilliwack after a man was shot and killed in a residential neighbourhood Tuesday night.
Regina
-
$98.1M Regina police budget approved for 2023 by city council
The Regina Police Service (RPS) requested increased budgets for both 2023 and 2024 during deliberations on Wednesday – with an operating budget of more than $98 million approved in 2023.
-
Fire at tent community renews calls on government to take action on homelessness
A group of homeless people are salvaging their belongings after a fire tore through a tent community in the heritage neighbourhood. All the residents escaped Tuesday night’s blaze unharmed but the incident has renewed calls on government to take action on homelessness.
-
Judge dismisses Regina councillors' court application against city manager
A judge has dismissed an application by two city councillors asking court to compel Regina's city manager to include funding to solve homelessness in the proposed 2023-24 budget.