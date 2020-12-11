OTTAWA -- Get your kleenex ready. A small gesture from an NFL star to a Bell Media colleague battling cancer has us in tears.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees sent a heartfelt video to CFRA producer Brian Fraser on Friday.

"Keep fighting, keep the faith, just know there's a lot of people that care about you and a lot of people rooting for you here," Brees says in the video.

Earlier this week, Brian posted on social media that he's "been dealt the worst hand possible." He says he's been given a chance and is going to make the best of it, before thanking everyone for all the love and messages he's received.

2020’s been a rough year, for all of us. I thought it couldn’t get worse. Today it did. Way worse. I don’t want to divulge too much this time, but it’s safe to say I’ve been dealt the worst hand possible. Still trying to wrap my mind around it. — Brian Fraser (@brianpfraser) December 9, 2020

Brian is a lifelong Saints fan. On Thursday, we reached out to the Saints organization to see if it was possible for Brees to send a quick video. We received a response less than 24 hours later.

"I understand you're a huge Saints fan," Brees says to Brian in the video.

"Hopefully we'll keep making a run at it at here towards the end of the season. Keep cheering for us...it's good to know we got 'who dat' fans up in Canada," referring to the rallying chant Saints fans are known for.

All of us at CTV Ottawa, CFRA and Bell Media are thinking of you Brian and sending you all the love.