OTTAWA -- After 35 days in the Ottawa Hospital, Newstalk 580 CFRA technical producer Brian Fraser shared some good news as he undergoes treatment for leukemia.

“I had some tests this morning and it was a bit of a surprise when the doctor came in and told me that I’m in remission,” Fraser said in a post on his Twitter account.

“That is the fantastic news that I’m sharing with you all and why I wanted to get back on social media, because the love and support that I’ve gotten has definitely brought me to this point.”

Finally, some good news. Thank you all for the love and support, it’s meant so much. pic.twitter.com/CVhcYyPb35 — Brian Fraser (@brianpfraser) April 28, 2020

Fraser joked on social media “also, my hair fell out.”

Fraser has been on leave from CFRA’s “The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll” following his diagnosis.

He has used his platform to remind Canadians that blood donations are still needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with CTV News Chief News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme on March 30, Fraser said the need for blood donations is always there.

“The thing about donating blood is that, even without this virus going on, it’s one of those things that always needed,” Fraser said.

“Cancer patients, people who have been in a car accident, they always need it. To have numbers that probably weren’t high enough, in terms of donations in general, plummet because people are afraid that it’s not safe or that it’s not something they should bother worry about, it really puts it in a very, very crucial light when you need blood and platelets every day to live.”

New visitor restrictions at hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic means Fraser’s family has not been able to visit.

In his Twitter message, Fraser ended by saying “still got a lot of work to do, but this is a really good step in the right direction.”