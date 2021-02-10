OTTAWA -- Just days before indoor dining returns to Ottawa, a popular Kanata pub is closing its doors.

Central Bierhaus announced on social media late Tuesday that the pub is "turning our lights off for good."

"It has been an amazing seven years serving all of our amazing guests on a daily -weekly-yearly basis. There are so many memories that were created here and this is a very sad day for the Bierhaus family," a post on Facebook said. "We would like to send a big thank you to all of our staff that have worked for us over the many years, but especially the small team that worked this past summer as we coped with the COVID-19 pandemic."

The post said that many staff from Central Bierhaus would transition to working at Crazy Horse Stonegrill Steakhouse & Saloon, which will remain open.

Newstalk 580 CFRA reached out to owner Mike Labreche to discuss the closure, but he said he was not yet ready to talk about it.

"All our regulars, there isn't much to say other than thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your love and support you have given us," the Facebook post said. "With everything going in the world today it's beyond words what is going on in the hospitality industry. Please support local as they will all need your help with so many unknowns to come in 2021."

Central Bierhaus says gift certificates will be honoured at Crazy Horse and anything stored in stein lockers will be moved to Crazy Horse as well. Owners will be contacted.