Kanata man charged with impaired driving after hitting guardrail, injuring passenger

Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old Kanata man is facing charges after a crash on Highway 417 early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the crash on the Queensway near Parkdale just before 4 a.m. after the driver struck a guardrail.

The woman in the passenger seat sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Police say the driver is facing a charge of impaired driving and has had his licence suspended for 90 days.