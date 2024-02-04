OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Kanata man charged with impaired driving after hitting guardrail, injuring passenger

    OPP say the driver of this vehicle hit a guardrail on Highway 417 on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, injuring his passenger. (OPP/X) OPP say the driver of this vehicle hit a guardrail on Highway 417 on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, injuring his passenger. (OPP/X)
    Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old Kanata man is facing charges after a crash on Highway 417 early Sunday morning.

    Police were called to the crash on the Queensway near Parkdale just before 4 a.m. after the driver struck a guardrail.

    The woman in the passenger seat sustained minor injuries in the crash.

    Police say the driver is facing a charge of impaired driving and has had his licence suspended for 90 days.

