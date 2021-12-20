An effort to vaccinate residents of Ottawa, spearheaded by a local doctor, is back after a five-month break.

Jabapalooza was launched by family physician Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth in the spring. The weekend outdoor inoculation events are responsible for 2,500 doses in arms over the spring and summer. The event on July 18 was supposed to be the final Jabapalooza, but the urgent need for booster doses because of the Omicron variant of concern prompted Kaplan-Myrth to organize another event.

She administered booster shots in her office on Sunday to 240 people who had attended earlier Jabapaloozas. She says Monday's Jabapalooza will give boosters to another 800 people, about half of whom are teachers.

"I'm getting calls from people even in their 80s who have not been able to access the vaccine. Calls from pregnant teachers who can't access their vaccine. I'm getting calls from everybody upset, trying to get on the portal and book appointments and they can't," Dr. Kaplan-Myrth told CTV News Ottawa.

She says the province should have moved more quickly to make boosters available.

"It's crazy that we're still here, trying in a frenzy to get caught up, when we could have been doing this before and our patients were ready and willing to step up," she said. "We are in this situation where it's a panic because we waited too long."

The appointment-only event is fully booked. It will take place at TD Place today with the help of about 50 volunteers.

While the clinics were well received by the community Kaplan-Myrth was the target of death threats in the fall. She said because of the threatening messages, she was not holding any Jabapalooza events for children.

However, with the urgent need for boosters, Kaplan-Myrth said she began preparations for this clinic as soon as the National Advisory Council on Immunization recommended third doses for anyone 18 and older. She says the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group gave her use of TD Place for the event.

Eligibility for third doses expands to anyone 18 and older in Ontario who received their second dose at least three months ago at 8 a.m. today; however, Ottawa Public Health is warning that there could be very few or even zero appointments Monday morning because there aren't enough people who can legally administer vaccines to meet the demand.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.