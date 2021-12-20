Ottawa Public Health says people looking for their COVID-19 vaccine booster doses will need a shot of patience as the provincial booking portal opens to all adults in Ontario.

Approximately 634,000 people in Ottawa become eligible to book an appointment for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose at 8 a.m. today, but the health unit warns there are not enough people to vaccinate everyone quickly.

"The reality is on Monday, we may not have a lot of new appointments for the newly eligible 18 plus population. There may be no or very few appointments available," medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said on Friday, noting that supply is not the issue.

"No one needs to worry about supply. What we're limited by at the moment is that giving the vaccine is an act that's regulated, so it has to be done by a regulated health professional. So we only have so many regulated health professionals that are able to immunize and we're calling on them."

The move to expand eligibility for third doses comes in the wake of the Omicron variant of concern, which is believed to be more transmissible than the Delta variant—the previous dominant strain. The province also decreased the time between second and third doses to three months from six.

The government has previously planned to expand booster eligibility in early January.

Ottawa Public Health has been regularly announcing additional vaccine appointments on its Twitter account. OPH announced 8,000 new appointments late Saturday night for residents 50 and older and another 11,000 early Sunday morning. By 10:30 a.m. Sunday, they were all booked.

In a short thread, OPH thanked the people who booked the 19,000 spots, but echoed Dr. Etches's warning that appointments will be limited.

Pharmacies also offer booster doses. You can see a list of participating pharmacies on the provincial government's website.

But new capacity limits mean fewer people can be inside at a time and pharmacists are also feeling tired.

"Health-care professionals have a degree of burnout," Ontario Pharmacists' Association CEO Justin Bates told CTV News Ottawa. "We're extending holidays hours, opening on stat holidays … so there's been a ramp-up, but there are capacity limits as well."

You can still get a booster if you were vaccinated either fully or partially with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Ontario government recommends those individuals receive an mRNA vaccine as their third dose.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.