

CTV Ottawa





It's a deal which promises to transform Ottawa's downtown core and secure the future of the Ottawa Senators in the capital.

The National Capital Commission and RendezVous Lebreton have agreed in principle for a fair market value of 53 acres of land right in the heart of downtown Ottawa.

The RendezVous proposal is a $3 billion dollar development deal which includes a new downtown NHL arena.

One of the partners is Trinity Developments which was also involved in the Lansdowne Live redevelopment.

Ottawa Senantors owner Eugene Melnyk was at the NCC board meeting today and will issue a statement later.

More to come.

Timelines: master development agreement negociators 2018/2019; Algonquin consultations 2016 onwards; federal approvals 2018/2019; municipal processes 2018/2019 and land conveyance and construction initiation 2019/2020 @ctvottawa — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) January 25, 2018