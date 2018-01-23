

CTV Ottawa





A major milestone has been reached in the development of Ottawa’s LeBreton Flats and for NHL hockey in this city.

CTV News has learned there’s a deal in principle between the National Capital Commission and the Ottawa Senators-backed RendezVous LeBreton Group to proceed with the massive project.

RVG won the right to bid on the redevelopment of the land that has sat vacant for decades. It’s prime land that is close to downtown and will be connected to the new LRT. The reported deal could change the game for the Senators and the downtown core as a whole.

The official announcement comes Thursday.