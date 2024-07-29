It is the humidity: Above-average rainfall making for a muggy summer in eastern Ontario

With August right around the corner, the dog days of summer are here, and so far it's been hot and humid.

This week, temperatures will be in the mid-30s across eastern Ontario, which isn't unusual around this time of year. But the excess of precipitation in May, June and July is causing a higher number of days with humidity, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

"The source is homegrown. It's local. It is all of the moisture that fell in May, June, and July," said Senior Climatologist David Phillips.

"We've had so much rain in eastern Ontario, maybe 50 per cent more precipitation than we normally would get."

According to ECCC data, the weather station at the Ottawa International Airport saw 98.1 millimetres of rain in May, 149.5 mm in June, and has seen 150.5 mm of rain so far in July. The monthly averages for May, June, and July are around 80, 97, and 92 mm, respectively.

Residents in Brockville, Ont. didn't seem to mind the heat on Monday.

"I love it. I like heat," said John Baynham. "It loosens up my muscles. Makes me feel loose."

"I've always loved the heat, but I have to say, we do have an air conditioner in the house," added his wife Betty.

Centennial Park was busy with people swimming in the St. Lawrence River, a nice way to cool off on a humid day.

But it isn't the only way. Cowan's Dairy Bar, a locally owned ice cream shop just north of downtown Brockville, says they've seen a significant boost in their ice cream sales.

"Our ice cream sales are up about 30 per cent over last year," said manager Carolyn Babij.

"It's definitely the heat that's doing it. Everybody that's coming in has been sweaty and red and all ready for ice cream."