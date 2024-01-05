It feels like January: Cold weekend in the forecast for Ottawa, with snow expected early next week

It will be a cold first weekend of January in Ottawa, and the first significant snowfall of the year is expected early next week.

The temperature was minus 12 C at 6 a.m., with the wind chill making it feel like minus 18 degrees.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy Friday with a high of minus 4 C.

Cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low minus 11 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 16 degrees.

Mainly cloudy on Saturday. High minus 8 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 50 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 5 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5 C.

Environment Canada is calling for snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Weather Network is calling for Ottawa to see up to 25 cm of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday. AccuWeather is calling for 5 to 10 cm of snow on Tuesday.