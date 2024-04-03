Is Ottawa the 'Shawarma Capital of Canada'? Council to vote on motion today

Ottawa is home to nearly 200 Shawarma restaurants, serving up the Middle Eastern meal featuring marinated meat, garlic sauce and other toppings.

Now, council will weigh in on whether Canada's capital is also the 'Shawarma Capital of Canada.'

Coun. Laura Dudas will introduce a motion at today's council meeting to officially recognize Ottawa as the 'Shawarma Capital of Canada,' saying the Shawarma industry is a "major employer and economic driver."

"Ottawa's Shawarma is unquestionably the best in Canada. Ottawa's Shawarma is the great uniter, bringing together Ottawa residents from all backgrounds, whether rural or urban, east or west, (Carleton) Ravens or (University of Ottawa) Gee-Gees," Dudas said when introducing the motion on March 6.

"Shawarma leftovers are a perfectly acceptable breakfast, and lunch, and likely also another dinner."

Dudas says Ottawa's Shawarma is "unquestionably" the best in Canada, is a "civic institution and is objectively delicious."

"Ottawa hearts have enough love for Poutine, Beavertails and Shawarmas."