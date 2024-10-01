OTTAWA
Ottawa

Is minimum wage a living wage in Ottawa?

Canadian $20 bills are pictured in Toronto, Sept.9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff Canadian $20 bills are pictured in Toronto, Sept.9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff
Ontario's minimum wage rose Tuesday to $17.20 an hour.

It's an increase of 3.9 per cent from $16.55 an hour.

The Ontario Living Wage Network says the increase continues to lag behind the cost of living in Ottawa.

Spokesperson Craig Pickthorne presented the OLWN's arguments on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal.

