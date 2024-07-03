OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Is an increase in Ottawa's crime rate reason for concern?

    Ottawa police
    Share

    Ottawa's crime rate grew by 15 percent in 2023, with violent crime increasing by 3 percent.

    CTV public safety analyst and former Ontario Provincial Police commissioner Chris Lewis once called Ottawa his home.

    He was asked on Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll if he believes our city is safe.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?

    Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News