Investigation into sexual abuse allegation at Ottawa daycare underway

The city of Ottawa says the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa will be investigating an allegation of sexual abuse at the city-run Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre.

In a memo issued Tuesday, general manager of community and social services Clara Freire said the allegation was shared with the Ottawa Police Service and the city, and no other details were provided.

"The City is fully cooperating with the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa on this matter and remains committed to ensuring the ongoing safety of children at the Centre. The City is following all appropriate labour relations policies and the employee in question was immediately removed and is currently on investigatory leave," Freire wrote.

There was no information in the memo about when the alleged incident occurred or how many people are involved.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Ottawa police and the Children's Aid Society for comment.

Freire said staff and family members have been contacted and given a direct city of Ottawa contact for additional support. The city has also filed a serious occurrence report with the ministry of education.