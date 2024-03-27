Insurance companies issue surcharge for 'high theft' vehicles
It's an epidemic across the country and it's costing insurance companies over a billion dollars a year with the bulk of that, several hundred million, right here in Ontario.
Vehicle thefts continue to explode and some insurance companies are looking at more direct ways to recoup their losses.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
According to Équité Association, Honda CRVs are at the top of the list of the most stolen vehicles in Ontario, followed by the Lexus RX series, Dodge Rams, Toyota Highlanders and Land Rover Range Rovers. An average of five vehicles are stolen in the nation's capital every day.
One Ottawa resident was shocked when a letter arrived from his insurance provider ahead of his policy renewing.
"I said, well, I really don't feel like paying this extra $400 a year or purchasing this tracker because of privacy concerns," said Austin Lonsdale.
His provider, Desjardins Insurance, said because his vehicle was a 2021 Honda CRV, it was identified as being at a high risk of theft and he had to pay a $400 annual surcharge or install a tracking system called Tag.
"Well, it does have privacy issues to me. I mean, I've been thinking about it and I mean, you know what? What would these people be doing? Who's going to be tracking the information or what are they going to be using it for? So there are privacy concerns there for sure," he said.
The letter said to call the insurance provider with the tracking system information.
In a statement to CTV News, Desjardins Insurance said in part, "TAG is a system for tracking and retrieving stolen vehicles and is not used to analyze driving habits and behaviours. Desjardins Insurance only receives information about the location of the vehicle after a theft is reported and when the police have retrieved the vehicle. Desjardins Insurance no longer offers to pay for a tracking system."
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says auto theft related claims in Ontario have increased 329 per cent between 2018 and 2022.
"That is a lot of money that insurers didn't account for in terms of calculating premiums because claims cost drive premiums. So as claims costs increase, insurers have to take a look at what they're charging for premiums, claims costs, put pressure on premiums," said Amanda Dean, the vice president for the Ontario and Atlantic Regions of the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
Lonsdale said the experience of finding out his vehicle was on the most likely to be stolen list has him reconsidering leasing the CRV again,
"I'm really leaning on not getting another Honda CRV. It's too bad because this is my second one and I was planning on a third, but now I'm starting to think of maybe going towards another vehicle that's not on the high theft list."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investigation of Baltimore bridge collapse picks up speed as divers recover 2 bodies from water
Divers searched through twisted metal for six construction workers who plunged into the harbour and were feared dead.
Donald Trump assails judge and his daughter after gag order in N.Y. hush-money criminal case
Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at the New York judge who put him under a gag order that bars him from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his upcoming hush-money criminal trial.
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
Majority of Canadians believe in life after death: Angus Reid survey
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute has found that a majority of Canadians believe in some form of life after death, a proportion that has held steady for decades.
Why Canada's record population growth is helping – and hurting – the economy
Canada has recorded the fastest population growth in 66 years, increasing by 1.3 million people, or 3.2 per cent, in 2023, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
A Nigerian woman reviewed some tomato puree online. Now she faces jail
A Nigerian woman who wrote an online review of a can of tomato puree is facing imprisonment after its manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.
Video shows police interrupting auto theft in progress outside Toronto home
New video footage obtained by CP24 shows the attempted theft of a vehicle in a North York driveway earlier this month that was ultimately interrupted by police.
Environment Canada issues weather warnings for 5 provinces
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for five provinces over freezing rain, heavy snowfall and strong winds.
Here's what Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will offer renters
The federal government will create a new 'Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights,' which would require landlords to disclose their properties' rental price history to prospective tenants.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Slow moving weather front brings days of rain to the Maritimes
Environment Canada is warning of a “prolonged rainfall event” in the forecast this week, issuing special weather statements in Nova Scotia and rainfall warnings in New Brunswick.
-
'Things are going to change.' RCMP report on response to mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP released today a strategy that they say will ensure 'meaningful change' results from their response to the public inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
-
New Glasgow man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant: N.S. RCMP
Pictou County District RCMP says a provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man.
Toronto
-
Video shows police interrupting auto theft in progress outside Toronto home
New video footage obtained by CP24 shows the attempted theft of a vehicle in a North York driveway earlier this month that was ultimately interrupted by police.
-
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
-
Feds double down on funding threat as Ontario struggles to build new affordable housing
The Justin Trudeau government is standing firm on its threat to withhold funding from the Ontario government due to a lack of planned affordable housing.
Montreal
-
Montreal vows to ramp up rental inspections under new 'Responsible Landlord' program
The City of Montreal is promising to carry out more inspections of rental housing units to identify unsafe and unsanitary conditions in residential buildings under a new 'Responsible Landlord' program.
-
Ottawa signs $3.7B health deal with Quebec, final province to sign onto health accord
All 13 provinces and territories were part of Ottawa's new health accord as of Wednesday after Health Minister Mark Holland announced a $3.7-billion health pact with Quebec.
-
Here's what Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will offer renters
The federal government will create a new 'Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights,' which would require landlords to disclose their properties' rental price history to prospective tenants.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay restaurant rallying community support for fire victims
North Bay’s downtown community is still reeling after Tuesday’s fire that destroyed a building on Main Street East and what's left of the six apartment units and two vibrant businesses is now a pile of rubble.
-
Timmins clerk stabbed in violent robbery, woman arrested
A 30-year-old Timmins woman is charged in a “violent robbery” that escalated into the stabbing of a convenience store clerk in the city’s north end, police say.
-
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
Windsor
-
Two more youths arrested for attack on teen with autism
The Windsor Police Service has arrested two more youths alleged to have been involved in a group attack on a teenage boy who has autism.
-
Superior Court rules against landlords who appealed Windsor’s residential rental licensing bylaw
The Ontario Superior Court has ruled against a group of landlords who challenged the City of Windsor’s Residential Rental Licensing Bylaw and the city confirms enforcement of the program will once again resume.
-
'We’re committed to finding him': Kingsville family desperate for answers about missing man
Adam Payne, 38, has not been seen since August 2023 in the area of Cedar Creek.
London
-
'I noticed a car was coming at us really fast': Crash victim testifies about the night 8-year-old girl was run over and killed
A teenager who was injured by a speeding vehicle that killed a young Girl Guide testified at the trial of an elderly woman charged in connection with the collision on Wednesday.
-
Middlesex County is getting two new elementary schools. Here’s where they will be located
Nearly 1,000 new student spaces are coming to southwestern Ontario with the construction of two new elementary schools, the province announced on Wednesday.
-
'Pointing of a firearm' charge laid after disturbance in London
Around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Chester Street and High street to find a man had ben shot by another man and a firearm was pointed at a woman.
Kitchener
-
Evicted family given access to home, contemplating legal action
A Cambridge, Ont. family, evicted from their rental home after the landlord allegedly lost possession of the property, gives us an update on their living situation.
-
Three die of suspected drug poisonings in one week in Waterloo Region
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) says from March 19 to March 26, three people have died of suspected drug poisonings.
-
ARCH Guelph set to close after 35 years of healthcare and supportive services
A staple in Guelph’s community health services sector expects to close its doors at the end of this month.
Barrie
-
Royal Canadian Air Force jets soar into Collingwood airport
It's a scene reminiscent of Tom Cruise's film Top Gun, as several Royal Canadian Air Force jets soared through the sky and landed at the Collingwood airport, but it's not for a sequel; instead, the CT-155 Hawk aircraft are being retired.
-
Crane operator charged in deadly workplace accident
The case against a crane operator facing criminal charges after a workplace accident claimed the life of a construction worker in Barrie three years ago remains before the courts.
-
Barrie video game store targeted by thieves again despite surveillance measures
Police are investigating a break-in at a video game store in Barrie's south end that has been targeted by thieves multiple times despite surveillance cameras keeping watch.
Winnipeg
-
University of Winnipeg hoping to have some services restored next week following cyber attack
It's believed no personal information was leaked after the University of Winnipeg was hit by a cyber attack on the weekend, however, the school is still working to get all services back up and running.
-
3 beloved Winnipeg Beach businesses hit the real estate market
Three large pieces of Winnipeg Beach commercial real estate have hit the market ahead of the busy tourist season.
-
Cross Lake RCMP lays second-degree murder charge
A man from Pimicikamak Cree Nation has been charged with second-degree murder.
Calgary
-
Southeast Calgary crash sends driver to hospital
One man was sent to hospital on Wednesday after a crash in southeast Calgary.
-
High-risk offender with history of sexual crimes involving children released in Calgary
A high-risk offender with a history of sexual crimes against children has been released into the Calgary community.
-
Danielle Smith, Conservative premiers continue to spar with Ottawa over carbon tax
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is among a group of Conservative provincial leaders continuing to push back against the federal carbon tax hike as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accuses them of "not telling the truth.”
Edmonton
-
Piano teacher charged with sexually assaulting 10-year-old student, police searching for other victims
An Edmonton piano teacher has been charged with sexual assaulting one of his students.
-
Warrants issued for 1 in violent LRT assault, police still trying to identify 3 other suspects
Police are looking for several people after a violent assault at an LRT station last month.
-
Pickup believed to be involved in drive-by shooting found burned
Police say a pickup, believed to be the same one involved in a drive-by shooting over the weekend, was found burned on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Sask. health care worker battling cancer sounds alarm on working conditions for frontline staff
A Saskatchewan healthcare social worker battling breast cancer shared her experiences navigating the health system – while also voicing concern over the culture and working conditions in the sector.
-
Estevan doctor cannot see female patients, amid new restrictions
Dr. Medhi Horri will no longer be able to see female patients following a suspension hearing at Saskatchewan's College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSS).
-
Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood could soon have a reduced speed limit
A mandatory 30 kilometre per hour (km/h) speed limit could soon be implemented in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood as part of a plan to reduce motor vehicle collisions, according to the city.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man's lawsuit is thrown out after he misses a call from court
A Saskatoon man's lawsuit against his travel agent was dismissed because he missed a call from the courthouse.
-
Blind Sask. curlers say WestJet left them in the lurch after flight cancellation
A blind Saskatoon man is speaking out about a lack of accessibility services offered to him and a group of blind curlers by West Jet while at the Saskatoon airport.
-
Sask. singer belts her way to next stage of Canada’s Got Talent
Prince Albert’s Rebecca Strong wowed the judges on Canada’s Got Talent Tuesday night, earning the golden buzzer.
Vancouver
-
B.C. files unexplained wealth order after seizing gold, cash and jewelry from crypto co-founder
The British Columbia government has filed an unexplained wealth order in an effort to seize a quarter-million dollars in cash, as well as 45 gold bars and luxury jewelry from the operator of a fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange company.
-
B.C. teacher suspended for allowing 'extremely inappropriate' behaviour among students
A B.C. teacher who condoned "extremely inappropriate" behaviour among students on school grounds has been suspended.
-
Man found dead near B.C. trail after RCMP 'unable to locate anyone,' watchdog says
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man's body on Vancouver Island this week – one day after RCMP officers were asked to search for him at the same location.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. files unexplained wealth order after seizing gold, cash and jewelry from crypto co-founder
The British Columbia government has filed an unexplained wealth order in an effort to seize a quarter-million dollars in cash, as well as 45 gold bars and luxury jewelry from the operator of a fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange company.
-
Man found dead near B.C. trail after RCMP 'unable to locate anyone,' watchdog says
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man's body on Vancouver Island this week – one day after RCMP officers were asked to search for him at the same location.
-
Environment Canada issues wind warning for Victoria, air quality statement for northern B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands as southeasterly gusts are expected to reach 90 km/h at times.
Kelowna
-
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
-
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
-
Anti-vax protester's 'race-based tirade' against security guard wasn't criminal, B.C. judge rules
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.