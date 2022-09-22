Inquest into Ottawa construction worker's death begins Oct. 11
A coroner's inquest into the death of an Ottawa construction worker who died while working on the Claridge Icon building has been rescheduled for next month.
Olivier Bruneau, 24, died when he was hit by a chunk of falling ice at the work site at Carling Avenue and Preston Street on March 23, 2016.
The inquest examining the circumstances surrounding his death will start at Oct. 11, Ontario’s ministry of the solicitor general announced Thursday. It’s expected to last nine days and hear from about 16 witnesses.
The inquest was originally scheduled for this past July, but it was postponed.
Dr. Geoffrey Bond is presiding over the inquest, which will be conducted by video conference. It will be broadcast to the public here.
The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances, the ministry said.
Claridge Homes and the construction company Bellai Brothers pleaded guilty in 2019 to failing to ensure the walls of the construction site were free of objects that could fall on workers and were each fined $325,000.
