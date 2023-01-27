'Inexcusable and deeply troubling:' Ottawa police condemn Tyre Nichols' death as world braces for release of video
As the world awaits the release of a police video showing five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, Ottawa police have issued a statement condemning his death at the hands of the officers as "inexcusable and deeply troubling."
Five police officers in Tennessee have been charged with murder in the beating death of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man whose death has stoked outrage at the U.S.'s latest instance of police brutality.
Video of the beating is due to be released at 7 p.m. Friday. Nichols' family members and their lawyers said the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.
In a statement Friday, Ottawa police say they recognize that Nichols' death is being felt across North America, including Ottawa.
"The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Tennessee is inexcusable and deeply troubling," the statement said. "Mr. Nichols’ death, like so many before him, is tragic. This tragedy destabilizes communities and undermines trust in police.
"We join in the calls for justice, and we support the steps being taken to fully investigate the incident and hold the individuals accountable."
The officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Nichols. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference that although the officers each played different roles in the killing, "they are all responsible."
The officers, who are all Black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
Video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop and the deadly beating of shows “acts that defy humanity,” the Memphis police chief told CNN on Friday.
“You’re going to see a disregard for life, duty of care that we’re all sworn to and a level of physical interaction that is above and beyond what is required in law enforcement,” Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis told Don Lemon of the video in the Tyre Nichols case, noting it will be released on YouTube in four parts.
Ottawa police say they are reaching out to members of Black and other marginalized communities in Ottawa to express their concern about Nichols's death, offer support and reaffirm a commitment to equitable policing.
"We remain committed to actively working to address systemic racism and to being held accountable to the communities we serve."
The city of Memphis and the nation on Friday awaited the release of a police video depicting five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the cops and outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mandatory minimum penalty for firing gun at house unconstitutional: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that a mandatory minimum sentence of four years for firing a gun at a house is unconstitutional.
Pierre Poilievre tells Tory caucus cities are turning into 'crime zones'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre doubled down on his belief that "everything feels broken" Friday, as he laced into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for suggesting otherwise.
Thousands of Maritimers still without power after Thursday storm
Thursday’s wet and windy storm has knocked out power to thousands of people in the Maritimes, most of which are in Nova Scotia.
Police boost presence on Toronto transit in wake of violence, commuter reaction mixed
More than 80 Toronto police officers are expected to be in and around Toronto Transit Commission locations to reduce victimization, prevent crimes of opportunity and enhance public safety.
Russian warship armed with advanced missiles sails into western Atlantic in strategic 'chess game'
In an unusual move, the Russian Defence Ministry broadcast that one of its newest warships, the Admiral Gorshkov, had tested the strike capabilities of a hypersonic Zircon missile in a virtual drill.
WHO emergency declaration call based on virus spread and variants, Dr. Bogoch explains
The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to decide Friday, whether the COVID-19 pandemic still qualifies for an international emergency declaration title— a decision that will involve factoring in how the virus and its variants are impacting countries around the world, says an infectious disease expert.
Memphis braces for release of video in Tyre Nichols' arrest
The city of Memphis and the nation on Friday awaited the release of a police video depicting five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the cops and outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality.
Jay Leno breaks bones in motorcycle wreck months after fire
Two months after undergoing surgery for serious burns, Jay Leno is now contending with a number of broken bones after being knocked off a motorcycle.
Provincial governments not jumping to act on tighter alcohol warning guidelines
Politicians in charge of provincial and territorial liquor laws aren't hurrying to adopt or promote newly updated guidelines that advise a steep drop in Canadian drinking habits.
Atlantic
-
Thousands of Maritimers still without power after Thursday storm
Thursday’s wet and windy storm has knocked out power to thousands of people in the Maritimes, most of which are in Nova Scotia.
-
Suspect sought in murder of Saint John man; fourth person arrested in case
A fourth person has been arrested in the murder of a man in Saint John, N.B., last summer and now police say they are looking for a fifth person in connection with the case.
-
Yarmouth man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of Colton Cook
A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the 2020 murder of a Yarmouth, N.S., area man.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford, Sylvia Jones to mark milestone for Brampton medical school
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will “mark a major milestone” for a new medical school in Brampton, Ont. late Friday morning.
-
GTA company transforming Ford F-550s into armoured vehicles for Ukrainian war effort
A Mississauga company is doing its part for the Ukrainian war effort by transforming Ford F-550s into armoured vehicles.
-
Police boost presence on Toronto transit in wake of violence, commuter reaction mixed
More than 80 Toronto police officers are expected to be in and around Toronto Transit Commission locations to reduce victimization, prevent crimes of opportunity and enhance public safety.
Montreal
-
Police make 3 more arrests after teen attacked with hammer at Montreal high school
Three more people have been arrested in connection with a hammer attack on a 16-year-old boy Monday outside a school in Montreal North, police said Friday.
-
The housing crisis is worsening in Quebec, data confirms
Housing in Quebec is becoming increasingly expensive and increasingly difficult to find. Data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) shows the housing crisis is worsening, both in terms of rental costs and availability.
-
'Going forward, it's the best decision': Habs forward Cole Caufield speaks on season-ending surgery
Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield said having surgery on his shoulder is the 'best decision' heading forward. He will undergo surgery on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Six charged, $20K in drugs seized in Iroquois Falls bust
Police seized about $20,000 in narcotics in a raid of a northern Ontario home on Wednesday and now six people are facing charges.
-
Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Exclusive club in Toronto fined $35K for telling man with autism he required supervision at all times
The family of a prominent Toronto artist with autism is speaking out after one of the city’s oldest private clubs demanded he be supervised at all times while using the facilities – a decision that prompted the artist to file a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.
London
-
Fatal Fire in St. Thomas
St. Thomas Fire officials have confirmed one person has died after a fire near the downtown core. The blaze in a six-unit apartment building at 17 Mitchell St. broke out around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
-
OPP investigating sudden death in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have shut down a section of Perth Road 122 north of Stratford, Ont. as officers investigate a sudden death.
-
Fewer medical students are becoming family doctors. This family medicine resident understands why
The number of medical students specializing to become family doctors is on a downward trend — and the reasons why are already being felt by those who have just recently started their family medicine residency.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier reveals $850 million spending package
The Manitoba government is outlining how it’s spending $850 million on health-care, inflationary relief, and municipal wastewater projects.
-
Winter weather causing school bus cancellations, highway closures in Manitoba
The winter weather conditions across Manitoba have caused some highway closures and school bus cancellations on Friday morning.
-
More schools closed after Manitoba middle school receives another threatening voicemail
Several schools in southwest Manitoba were closed Friday after a round of threatening voicemails came in over the last week.
Kitchener
-
OPP investigating sudden death in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have shut down a section of Perth Road 122 north of Stratford, Ont. as officers investigate a sudden death.
-
Two arrested after Stratford police officer dragged by stolen pickup
Two people are facing charges after a police officer was allegedly assaulted in Stratford.
-
'Always say I love you': Ancaster mother on the grief of losing her teen son in a car crash
An Ancaster mom is mourning the death of her 19-year-old son who died in a Brant County crash on Jan. 21.
Calgary
-
'We are at a crossroads': Alberta premier pens open letter to Trudeau over proposed 'just transition' legislation
In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith once again expressed concerns over the federal government's proposed legislation to move the country away from high-polluting jobs.
-
No natural gas rebate for Albertans in February, province says
The Alberta government says homeowners will still be seeing an energy rebate on their February utility bills, but it won't be as much as it was last month.
-
City reports good winter conditions on Calgary roads following early morning snow
Upward of five centimetres of snow fell in Calgary early Friday morning but city officials say roads are in good winter driving condition ahead of the impending temperature drop.
Saskatoon
-
'Just sick to my stomach': Sask. mom says cheer team asked daughter to hide self-harm scars
A Saskatchewan mother says her 13-year-old daughter is being shamed for her past mental health challenges.
-
Dozens of cats found in Saskatoon apartment will be euthanized
More than 70 cats found by the Saskatoon Fire Department from a single apartment will have to be put down, Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan (APSS) says.
-
'Let's get this done the right way': Saskatoon city council mulls downtown library redesign
Christina Martens-Funk has used a wheelchair for nearly 30 years, where getting around Saskatoon streets can be a chore no matter the time of year.
Edmonton
-
WHO emergency declaration call based on virus spread and variants, Dr. Bogoch explains
The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to decide Friday, whether the COVID-19 pandemic still qualifies for an international emergency declaration title— a decision that will involve factoring in how the virus and its variants are impacting countries around the world, says an infectious disease expert.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold air returns and stays for the weekend
The January warm stretch is over and a new cold spell starts today.
-
Slow-burning, independent Canadian horror film yields international success
The immersive, slow-burn experience viewers get from 'Skinamarink' is the antithesis of seconds-long videos seen on TikTok, a platform that helped create buzz for the low-budget Canadian horror film months before its release.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver draw will determine who gets to pay six figures for a bottle of Scotch
A draw will be held at the BC Liquor Store at Cambie Street and 39th Avenue in Vancouver Friday to determine who will win the opportunity to pay $110,000 for a bottle of Scotch whisky.
-
NEW
NEW | Vancouver Island city councillor charged with assault
A Vancouver Island city councillor is on a mandatory leave of absence after he was charged with assault.
-
WHO emergency declaration call based on virus spread and variants, Dr. Bogoch explains
The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to decide Friday, whether the COVID-19 pandemic still qualifies for an international emergency declaration title— a decision that will involve factoring in how the virus and its variants are impacting countries around the world, says an infectious disease expert.
Regina
-
Organizations call on city to locate events centre, central library downtown
Three downtown business organizations are advocating for the City of Regina to locate a new multi-purpose events centre and central library branch in the downtown core.
-
33 charges laid against Regina man after 'lengthy' investigation: police
A Regina man is facing 33 charges after the Regina Police Service (RPS) said it completed a lengthy investigation into auto thefts, break and enters and weapons offenses.
-
'For them to have hope': Regina's emergency shelter set to open its doors
Regina’s new emergency shelter is set to open its doors. The facility is located in the former YMCA building downtown. Already, the 40 beds are fully booked with a waiting list.