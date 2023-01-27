'Inexcusable and deeply troubling:' Ottawa police condemn Tyre Nichols' death as world braces for release of video

As the world awaits the release of a police video showing five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, Ottawa police have issued a statement condemning his death at the hands of the officers as "inexcusable and deeply troubling."

Five police officers in Tennessee have been charged with murder in the beating death of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man whose death has stoked outrage at the U.S.'s latest instance of police brutality.

Video of the beating is due to be released at 7 p.m. Friday. Nichols' family members and their lawyers said the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

In a statement Friday, Ottawa police say they recognize that Nichols' death is being felt across North America, including Ottawa.

"The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Tennessee is inexcusable and deeply troubling," the statement said. "Mr. Nichols’ death, like so many before him, is tragic. This tragedy destabilizes communities and undermines trust in police.

"We join in the calls for justice, and we support the steps being taken to fully investigate the incident and hold the individuals accountable."

The officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Nichols. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference that although the officers each played different roles in the killing, "they are all responsible."

The officers, who are all Black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop and the deadly beating of shows “acts that defy humanity,” the Memphis police chief told CNN on Friday.

“You’re going to see a disregard for life, duty of care that we’re all sworn to and a level of physical interaction that is above and beyond what is required in law enforcement,” Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis told Don Lemon of the video in the Tyre Nichols case, noting it will be released on YouTube in four parts.

Ottawa police say they are reaching out to members of Black and other marginalized communities in Ottawa to express their concern about Nichols's death, offer support and reaffirm a commitment to equitable policing.

"We remain committed to actively working to address systemic racism and to being held accountable to the communities we serve."

