Indigo opening 'large-format' store in Ottawa's Rideau Centre this fall

Indigo opening 'large-format' store in Ottawa's Rideau Centre this fall

Indigo has unveiled plans to open a new "large-format" store in Ottawa's Rideau Centre this fall. (Indigo/handout) Indigo has unveiled plans to open a new "large-format" store in Ottawa's Rideau Centre this fall. (Indigo/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina