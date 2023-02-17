Increased police presence, parking restrictions in downtown Ottawa as officials prepare for possible protests

Residents and tourists will see an increased police and bylaw presence in downtown Ottawa over the Family Day long weekend, as officials remain on alert for possible protests related to the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.

Special parking restrictions will be in effect on streets throughout the Parliamentary Precinct and downtown Ottawa, and pedestrian access to Parliament Hill will be restricted to two gates over the weekend.

This weekend is the one-year anniversary of police moving in to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa streets, and the Public Order Emergency Commission will release its final report into the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act today.

The city of Ottawa says the city and police are "working together" to ensure any potential protests this weekend result in "minimum disruptions" to residents, visitors and tourists.

"There will be an increased police and by-law presence from time to time in the downtown core to ensure laws and City by-laws are respected throughout the final weekend of Winterlude," the city said in a statement.

The city says Bylaw Services officers will be issuing tickets to any individual or group in violation of city bylaws this weekend, including:

Unnecessary motor-vehicle or other noise, including speakers

Construction or installation of structures on city property

Public urination and defecation

Open air fires

Littering

Lighting and discharging fireworks

A small group gathered on Parliament Hill on Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the federal government invoking the Emergencies Act, while a small convoy moved through the city.

Special parking restrictions

Special parking restrictions are in effect in downtown Ottawa until Monday. The city says drivers should follow posted signage and park their vehicles accordingly.

"City of Ottawa By-law and Regulatory Services will have additional officers in the downtown core, ensuring all parking regulations are observed," The city said in a statement.

"Vehicles found violating these regulations will be ticketed and towed. Exceptions will be made for permit holders and hospitality service loading zones."

There are no road closures or changes to transit routes planned at this time.

Parliament Hill

Parliament Hill will be open to the public this weekend, but visitors will notice some changes.

The Parliamentary Protective Service says pedestrian access to the hill will only be through the Queen's Gate and Elgin Gate.

Officials are also reminding people the following items are prohibited on the hill: weapons, explosives, fireworks, alcohol and large bags.