Increased police presence in downtown Ottawa as hundreds of people mark 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary
Hundreds of people gathered on Wellington Street and on Parliament Hill to mark the one-year anniversary of the arrival of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration, as a visible police presence kept an eye on the event.
Access to Parliament Hill is limited and parking restrictions are in effect in downtown Ottawa on Saturday as police and the city of Ottawa vow to not let a repeat of last year's event that occupied streets in the Parliamentary Precinct for more than three weeks.
At 12 p.m. an event called the "1-year anniversary trucker arrival celebration" was held on Wellington Street, with dozens of people carrying Canadian flags and chanting "Freedom". When several Ottawa police and OPP officers arrived on the scene to monitor the event, many of the participants moved off Wellington Street to Parliament Hill.
A crowd gathered around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill Saturday afternoon, waving Caadian flags, U.S. flags and chanting freedom while music blared from a DJ booth. Someone wrote 'Freedom' in the snow on the lawn of the hill.
"Let's get rid of (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau," one person said.
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services have said there will be "increased enforcement" in the downtown core all weekend, and officers will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations.
Officers from Ottawa police, the Parliamentary Protective Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the RCMP could be seen on foot and vehicle patrol across the Parliamentary Precinct Saturday afternoon.
"Multiple police resources have taken up their positions throughout Ottawa," police said on Twitter Saturday morning. "Illegal activity and/or attempt to occupy streets with vehicles will be met with a swift response. Residents and visitors will see an increased presence of police in the downtown core."
Ottawa Bylaw said on Twitter its officers were met with "aggression" while conducting enforcement duties in the downtown area Saturday afternoon.
"Interfering with investigations and aggression towards any law enforcement will not be tolerated," Ottawa Bylaw said.
The Parliamentary Protective Service said it expected as many as 500 people to gather on Parliament Hill this weekend for events marking the one-year anniversary of the convoy, while Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster said demonstrators have a permit for a "dance party" on the hill.
Chief Eric Stubbs has said police have "resources, logistics, traffic, towing and staffing plans in place to address any type of scenario."
Bylaw Services will also have additional officers in the core to enforce all parking regulations and to issue tickets to anyone violating other city of Ottawa Bylaws, including:
- Unnecessary motor-vehicle or other noise, including speakers
- Construction or installation of structures on City property
- Public urination and defecation
- Open air fires
- Littering
- Lighting and discharging fireworks
The city says police may temporarily close streets to manage large volumes of traffic if necessary.
"Drivers should anticipate delays in the downtown core," the city said.
Parking restrictions in the downtown core
The city of Ottawa has implemented special parking restrictions in the area of the Parliamentary Precinct this weekend to prevent cars from stopping and parking.
The Special Event No-Stopping Zone stretches from Wellington Street to Laurier Avenue and Bronson Avenue to Elgin Street.
Bylaw Services says enforcement will continue all weekend, and vehicles will be ticketed and towed for violating the No-Stopping Zone.
Restricted access to Parliament Hill
Access to Parliament Hill is being restricted all weekend in preparation for any protests or rallies to mark the anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy', and tours of the House of Commons and the Senate are cancelled all weekend.
The PPS says public access to Parliament Hill will be restricted to the Queen's Gates and Metcalfe Gate, while the Bank Gate, O'Connor Gate, Elgin Gate, and Canal Gate will not be accessible to the public.
"All public tours are cancelled," the PPS said, referencing all tours of the House of Commons and the Senate are cancelled for Saturday and Sunday.
On Jan. 28, 2022, thousands of vehicles and people rolled into downtown Ottawa as part of the protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures. The protest occupied several streets in the Parliamentary Precinct for more than three weeks, and forced the closure of several businesses, including the Rideau Centre. The Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act to end the protest.
