

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





There was a 20 per cent increase in the violent crime rate in Ottawa last year.

The Ottawa Police Service 2017 annual report shows there were 649 crimes per 100,000 residents in 2017, up from 541 per 100,000 in 2016.

Staff say the increase was driven by a rise in Uttering Threats, Harassing Communications, Assaults and Sexual Violations offences.

There were 14 homicides and 71 shootings in Ottawa in 2017, compared to 24 homicides in 2016.

Police say the clearance rate for violent crime decreased by six per cent to 52 per cent in 2017.

Overall, Ottawa Police report the overall crime rate in Ottawa increased by three per cent to 3,542 offences per 100,000 residents. Officers cleared over 37 per cent of all Criminal Code of Canada Offences.

Ottawa Police received 312,559 calls for service in 2017, down from 322,579 in 2016.