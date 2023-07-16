'Inappropriate' and 'Upsetting': Veteran councillor criticizes Ottawa mayor's calls to open Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles

Some residents, along with Ottawa’s mayor, are call on the NCC to reopen the Queen Elizabeth Driveway to cars most often. The NCC says the driveway was never intended as a commuter roadway. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa) Some residents, along with Ottawa’s mayor, are call on the NCC to reopen the Queen Elizabeth Driveway to cars most often. The NCC says the driveway was never intended as a commuter roadway. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina