'I am not giving up': Search continues for missing pregnant cat at Ottawa Airport
It is day five of the search for a missing pregnant cat who went missing at the Ottawa Airport.
On Thursday, Athena escaped her cat carrier after arriving from Winnipeg, on her way to Ottawa for better vet care and to have her kittens, thanks to Furry Tales Cat Rescue, a local rescue organization.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"This is something that we do sometimes, we bring in cats from areas where there is limited access to vet services. We bring them in here to help them start a new life," says Marta Burczycka, a volunteer with Furry Tales Cat Rescue. "There was an unfortunate incident where the carrier, it popped open and she got out and she got out into the parkade and we were here within minutes."
Volunteers have been searching throughout the night for her, as well as day patrols. "There's a lot of traffic. There's cars, it's cold. So we're really thinking she's probably looking for a warm place to begin her nesting to have her kittens. She's definitely looking for food. So I think right now she's looking for food and warmth," Burczycka says.
The team at Furry Tales called in Janice Richard, an expert trapper who has been trying everything to find the cat including traps, bait, and food.
"She's trying to survive," says Richard. "She's trying to find somewhere that she's going to nest to have those babies. Food is like, at the top of her list right now."
Janice Richard is an expert trapper and is working with Furry Tales Cat Rescue to help find Athena, a pregnant cat who has been missing at the Ottawa Airport since Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
They even brought in another male cat who could call out to Athena. Richard says, "He's a talkative cat. He started talking and she talked back to him in an area that was different from where she escaped. But we couldn't find her."
The rescue organization says a real possibility is that Athena hid under a hood of a vehicle, looking for warmth from the engine. They're asking anyone who might have driven or parked at the airport since Thursday to have a check under their hood.
After the weekend snow, they thought they saw footprints but were not able to conclusively say they were those of a cat.
Ottawa airport authority spokesperson Krista Kealey tells CTV News that staff are aware of the situation and employees conducting regular patrols of the garage have been looking for Athena.
"Unfortunately, there have been no sightings as of yet," Kealey said in an email.
Athena is a brown tabby with medium to short hair and has a stubby tail. "This is very much a cat that's built for camouflage, right now at the airport. There's a lot of brown shrubbery. The grass is brown, there's leaves. So she's really going to blend in quite well to her surroundings," says Burczycka.
Athena is a brown tabby with medium to short hair and has a stubby tail. She is pregnant and went missing at the Ottawa Airport March 21, 2024. Experts believe she is likely seeking food and warmth before having her kittens. (Furry Tales Cat Rescue/supplied)
Furry Tales says if you want to help – sharing the message on social media is the best thing to do. Do not come to the airport, as it is a secure location.
Burczycka says the message is "to keep looking for her. We are so, so grateful for all the support we have from our community. It's an amazing community here in Ottawa. Right now, our main message to the public is to please, please, please get the word out at this point. We have experts here that are looking for her and setting up traps."
She says, "If anyone happens to see her or really any cat, if you happen to see a cat here at the airport, please contact for details as soon as you can. Do not approach her. She'll be scared. Do not approach her. Just contact for details."
Monday night the team hopes to search airport dumpsters in hopes Athena might be there.
Richard says they won't give up hope. "She has blood in her veins… She has kittens. She has life in her now. Her life matters. I don't give up on that now."
It is expected that Athena could give birth in a matter of weeks.
Anyone with information that could help find the cat is asked to contact furrytalesrescue@gmail.com
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'Secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
Sacha Baron Cohen's representative responds to Rebel Wilson claims
Rebel Wilson is claiming Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to stop the release of her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'
Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
Canada evacuating vulnerable Canadian citizens out of Haiti: Joly
Canada airlifted 18 vulnerable Canadians out of Haiti by helicopter to the Dominican Republic on Monday, and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says more will be offered the chance to evacuate in the coming days.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' California and Florida homes raided, Homeland Security tells CNN
In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had 'executed law enforcement actions.'
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
'Young child' dies after UTV falls through ice on B.C. lake: RCMP
A young child died in B.C.'s Cariboo region died over the weekend when a UTV fell through the ice on Tyee Lake, according to authorities.
Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told lies
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said Monday he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money from him and told lies.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth Monday morning.
-
Record March snow in New Brunswick over the weekend
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says some daily snow records for a March 23 were likely broken in New Brunswick over the weekend.
-
Coast Guard removes, dismantles vessel in Nova Scotia
The Canadian Coast Guard has removed, dismantled, and recycled a vessel moored near Marie Joseph, N.S., for seven years.
Toronto
-
Body found in backyard near Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga: police
Police are asking for the public’s help after a body was found in the backyard of a home along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga on Monday morning.
-
Toronto cop details chaotic moments following death of Const. Jeffery Northrup in trial testimony
Testifying from the witness box in a downtown courtroom on Monday, a police officer who witnessed the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup in the parkade under Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square in 2021 described a chaotic scene that ensued following the officer's death.
-
'Major construction' complete on Eglinton Crosstown but software and quality assurance issues outstanding: Metrolinx
Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster says 'all of the major construction' is now complete on the much-delayed Eglington Crosstown LRT and work is proceeding “relentlessly” on the remaining parts of the project, but several key issues are still outstanding.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Bill 96 could lead to 'disappearance of popular products': International Trademark Association
Proposed regulations on the language of commercial signage could lead to the 'disappearance of popular products' from Quebec stores, says an international business group.
-
No relief in sight as more than half a million Quebecers waiting for family doctor
More than half a million Quebecers are still waiting for a family doctor but it appears reinforcements are not on their way.
-
Preliminary hearing begins for Quebec man charged with murder in daycare bus crash
A preliminary hearing began Monday for a Quebec man accused of killing two young children by allegedly driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
Northern Ontario
-
Eight arrested in Timmins police standoff after 911 call
Timmins police arrested eight people on various charges including kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder following a 15-hour standoff on the weekend.
-
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
-
Doug Ford to extend Ontario gas tax cut until end of 2024
The Ontario government will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cut until the end of the year.
Windsor
-
'We have learned so much from him': Mother pens open book about experience with autism
Rita Miceli is opening up about her life as a mother, raising a child with autism. She first started journaling her experiences 25 years ago.
-
OPP investigating trailer fires at Leisure Lake
Essex County OPP are investigating trailer fires at an RV resort and campground in Ruthven.
-
'He was worthy of our love': Inquest begins into death of Windsorite who was struggling with depression and addiction
The inquest has begun into the death of a Windsorite who was struggling with depression and addiction.
London
-
Man critically injured after being struck by train
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a train in west London, Ont. on Monday afternoon.
-
'Challenges running into each other': London’s mayor looks for support from provincial budget
They are intersecting issues that could bring tremendous opportunities, but that are also putting significant pressures on the city, with London growing at a rate never seen before.
-
One person injured, robbery investigation in east London
One person has been taken to hospital with what police describe as "serious injuries," as part of a robbery investigation. Around 11 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Dundas Street near Arvilla Boulevard.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. family evicted without notice after landlord loses property
Documents show the landlord lost the home to lenders days after the lease started, but no one told the tenants.
-
Breslau residents pushing back against proposed 96 unit development in quiet neighbourhood
A group of residents in Breslau have filed an appeal with the Ontario Land Tribunal, hoping to halt a proposed development on their street.
-
Six college students displaced after fire rips through Cambridge townhouse
Six Conestoga College students are now staying in temporary accommodations after flames tore through their Cambridge townhome early Monday morning.
Barrie
-
Deadly apartment fire in Orillia under investigation
A 67-year-old woman has died after suffering serious injuries when a fire broke out in an apartment in Orillia over the weekend.
-
Driver charged with being impaired after collision
Police charged an individual with driving under the influence following a collision last week in the Town of Caledon.
-
Court hearing for Barrie police veteran facing harassment and extortion charges
Bruce Gardiner, a 19-year Barrie police veteran, faced another round of preliminary hearing proceedings Monday in Barrie amidst allegations of criminal harassment and extortion.
Winnipeg
-
Board denies day parole for Winnipeg man who sexually assaulted girl, woman in 2014
The Parole Board of Canada has denied day release for a man who beat and sexually assaulted a girl and a woman in separate random attacks in Winnipeg a decade ago.
-
Woman dead, toddler injured in collision on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Mounties are investigating a two-vehicle collision on a Manitoba highway where a woman died and three people, including a two-year-old, were hurt.
-
What officials are saying about a fire that’s been burning for days near a Manitoba hamlet
A fire that’s been burning for days near a Manitoba hamlet is not considered a threat to residents or property, officials say.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man killed in Shawnessy hotel shooting: police
One man was killed in a shooting in the community of Shawnessy in southeast Calgary on Monday afternoon.
-
Calgary man at centre of 30-hour standoff came outside with loaded shotgun: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released more details about a deadly 30-hour standoff with Calgary police, saying the suspect came outside with a loaded shotgun.
-
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
Edmonton
-
Bridges named for fallen Edmonton police officers Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan
Two bridges on Anthony Henday Drive have been named in honour of a pair of Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty a year ago.
-
Alberta launches 4 investigations into Contentment Social Services, clients relocated
The province has taken steps to help clients of Contentment Social Services (CSS) who were being housed in a Leduc hotel.
-
'Big day': Edmonton City Hall reopens to public 2 months after shooting
Edmontonians are able to visit city hall for the first time in two months as of Monday.
Regina
-
Sask. Grade 12s who lost grad in 2020 fear deja vu reality
With ongoing job action by Saskatchewan teachers and no end in sight to a contract dispute with the provincial government, some high school students in the province are worried graduation ceremonies could be cancelled.
-
Sask.'s refusal to collect carbon tax has support from Canadians across the country
Fifty-eight per cent of Saskatchewan residents who took part in a recent poll feel the province is doing the right thing by refusing to collect carbon tax for natural gas and electric home heating.
-
Meet this Saskatchewan sculptor who looks to nature for artistic inspiration
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and when you throw in nature and mix it with art, the results can be stunning. That's the case with Saskatchewan artist Rich Loffler, who has a way of bringing life to everything he works on.
Saskatoon
-
More Sask. teens being targeted by sextortion scams, RCMP says
The Saskatchewan RCMP says its investigators have seen a significant rise in reports of financially-motivated online sextortion scams targeting youth between the ages of 13 and 16.
-
Saskatoon city council to approve second phase of controversial freeway project
A local environmental group is rallying support against a proposed freeway around Saskatoon that would pass through two sensitive natural wetlands.
-
'We view ourselves as a wolf pack': Saskatoon Blades set for playoff tilt against Raiders
The rivalry between the Prince Albert Raiders and Saskatoon Blades is about to heat up.
Vancouver
-
Man found dead 15 days after 'attempted wellness check' by RCMP in Coquitlam; IIO called in
A man was found dead in his Coquitlam home 15 days after officers were sent to the residence to check on his well-being, prompting an investigation by B.C.'s police watchdog.
-
'Young child' dies after UTV falls through ice on B.C. lake: RCMP
A young child died in B.C.'s Cariboo region died over the weekend when a UTV fell through the ice on Tyee Lake, according to authorities.
-
No foul play suspected after missing Nanaimo man found dead: RCMP
An 87-year-old man who had been missing from Nanaimo, B.C., since March 17 has been found dead.
Vancouver Island
-
Former Victoria lawyer disbarred for misconduct, ordered to pay $49K in legal costs
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.
-
Canadian military expects to secure contract for B.C. drone base by end of 2024
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
-
No foul play suspected after missing Nanaimo man found dead: RCMP
An 87-year-old man who had been missing from Nanaimo, B.C., since March 17 has been found dead.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.