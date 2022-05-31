Hydro Ottawa offering clearer picture of restoration for remaining customers

Hydro Ottawa has restored its online power outage map to provide a clearer picture to the remaining customers waiting for their power to be restored this week.

“With the bulk of the electricity grid now fully operational, we are now able to relaunch our online outage map, tailored for customers who remain without power after last week’s storm. Customers that are still without power, can now find out the estimated day their power is expected to be restored,” Hydro Ottawa said in a statement on its website.

There are still dozens of small outages scattered across the city. Estimated restoration times vary from end-of-day Tuesday to end-of-day Friday, at the latest.

“As crews resolve the remaining outages, the date of restoration to remaining customers will depend on a number of factors, including debris, downed trees, and damaged poles that require replacement in the hardest hit areas,” the utility company says.

CEO Bryce Conrad told reporters Monday that trees remain the biggest roadblock to crews.

"As we get down to these remaining outages, that is the issue: trees and tree contacts on wires," Conrad said. "We have forestry crews, we have a great deal of forestry contractors, some arrived today, some more will arrive tomorrow, and that is what they're doing. They're just simply going to blitz and remove those trees from the wires."

Conrad stressed that the storm did an unprecedented amount of damage to the power grid.

“It’s effectively an F2 tornado that’s six miles wide that came gushing through,” he said. “No one builds infrastructure to survive 190 km/h winds. It’s as simple as that. It would be prohibitively expensive and it’s just not something that’s done.”

Conrad said Monday the reason there were no estimated restoration times prior to Monday night is that he didn’t want to make any false promises.

“The short answer is the scope of storm and level of destruction was beyond our worst nightmares,” he said. “We were in no position at that point in time to many any comments or any promises with respect to the restoration.

“I appreciate the frustration. We’re frustrated with it as well… The last thing I ever wanted to do and would ever want to do is make promises we can’t keep. There’s nothing more frustrating than being told your power will come on at three o’clock and having it not come on before three o’clock.”

As of Monday night, Hydro Ottawa said crews were focused on the following areas:

Riverside Park and Hog’s Back

Pauline Vanier Park

City View, Crestview and Meadowlands Drive

Queensway Terrace South and Ridgeview

Bells Corners east and Lynwood Village

Merivale Gardens and areas around Merivale Road (west side of Merivale Road near Hunt Club Road)

Pineglen Annex (south of McFarlane to the corner of Merivale Road and Prince of Wales Drive)

Cityview Skyline, Fisher Heights (south of Baseline, north of Inverness Avenue and west of Fisher Avenue)

Fisher Glen

Lincoln Heights and Britannia Heights

Whitehaven, Carlingwood, Glaber Park and McKellar Heights

Faircrest Heights, Riverview Park and Alta Vista

Iris and Ridgeview

Areas around Dewberry Trail, Renaud Road, Dolman Ridge Road, Anderson Road, and Russell Road

Revelstoke area

Elmvale Acres and Urbandale area

Munster

SCHOOLS

Five schools remain without power, three in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and two in the Ottawa Catholic School Board.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says Merivale, Brookfield, and Bell high schools will remain closed Tuesday because they have no power. Students will be learning remotely. Families of children who attend Arch Street Public School can expect an update from the school Monday, as power is expected to be restored Monday evening. Castor Valley Elementary School will continue with remote learning on Tuesday, but will re-open for in person learning on Wednesday.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says Sacred Heart and St. Monica schools remain without power. Virtual learning in the catholic board began Monday.

Schools with electricity are open as normal.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT CENTRES

Four community support centres remain open this week, operating from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The centres will have information related to general insurance, housing and financial services, building and demolition permit requirements and processes, public health, psychosocial support, and more.

In addition, each location will provide access to charging stations for electronic devices, showers, and washrooms.

They are at:

The Howard Darwin Centennial Arena and the Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre will also have food available until 7 p.m. Wednesday.